NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: St. Bede’s Greyson Marincic

St. Bede senior Greyson Marincic is one of the top hurdlers in the area.

The two-time state qualifier had a big week last week as he was a four-event winner in St. Bede’s senior night meet.

He won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.65 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 43.83 seconds along with helping the 4x400 and 4x800 relays to victory to help the Bruins place second.

Marincic also won the 300 hurdles in a meet at Bureau Valley in 42.98 seconds.

For his performance, Marincic was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

“Greyson had an outstanding week and it’s no surprise to those who see how hard he works every day,” St. Bede coach Marty Makransky said. “His consistency, drive and dedication to the sport has really paid off and this recognition is well deserved.”

Marincic answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start doing track and how did you get into it?

Marincic: I started doing track in middle school. My science teacher, who was our track coach, kind of forced me into it. Then my cross country coach forced me into doing track again in high school.

What do you enjoy about doing track?

Marincic: It’s fun to meet new people. I’ve gotten a lot more flexible. That’s a positive.

What makes you a good track athlete?

Marincic: I put the effort into it. I had some natural ability, especially with hurdles, but it took a while to learn the steps and stuff. It just took work to get there and good coaches.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Marincic: My favorite sports memory is when I went to state my sophomore year for the first time in the 300 hurdles. At sectional I didn’t think I was going to place, but my coach told me I got second. That was a fun night.

Do you have any pre-meet rituals or superstitions?

Marincic: I have to eat a bowl of pasta, maybe two, the night before, get a full seven hours (of sleep) in and take a long shower in the morning. Not much at the meet, just lots of stretching.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Marincic: I would go to Norway because I started learning Norwegian like three or four years ago. It’s just a really beautiful country and it’s got a lot of history. I like to ski too, so it’d be fun to go there.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Marincic: When I was like 5 I won a Twinkie eating contest. Now I’d probably say pasta. Pasta is really good.

If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?

Marincic: My dad. He’s lived a lot and he knows his way around. He’s always there if I have questions. He’s there for me and always has an idea of what to do.

Is there a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?

Marincic: ‘Dead Poets Society.’ That’s a good movie. I could watch that a lot. Or the ‘Star Wars’ movies. The original trilogy. Those ones are so good.

What are your plans after high school?

Marincic: I’m going to the University of Illinois and I’m going to be majoring in chemical engineering and math.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Marincic: I could have done better. They weren’t my PRs (personal records). I’m looking forward to the Illinois Valley Meet on Monday. There’s a good hurdler from Ottawa (Weston Averkamp) who I’ll have fun chasing.