L-P scores 8 in first inning, completes sweep of Rochelle

LA SALLE – On a night it celebrated its seniors, the La Salle-Peru baseball team got its bats going early and never let up.

The Cavaliers sent 13 batters to the plate, recorded seven hits and scored eight runs in the first inning to spark a 16-4, five-inning victory over Rochelle on Wednesday at Huby Sarver Field in La Salle.

“I thought we played outstanding,” L-P coach Matt Glupczynski said. “The biggest thing for me was seeing how we would focus the entire game. Right off the bat, they came out and got one run. We answered right back with eight. The focus stayed there. We didn’t get complacent and lose focus like we did Friday against Ottawa (in a 12-10 loss when the Cavaliers let an eight-run lead slip away). We kept it on them and were able to finish.”

With the win, the Cavs (14-9, 6-5 Interstate Eight Conference) completed a three-game sweep of the Hubs after winning 4-3 on Monday and 6-3 on Tuesday.

“It’s our first sweep in conference,” L-P senior Kaedin Bond said. “We needed that going into Kaneland (next week).

“Last week (losing two of three to Ottawa) was rough, so coming out this week we were fired up to get back on track.”

Rochelle struck first as leadoff hitter Carson Lewis hit a line drive to right field that got over the outfielder’s head for a triple and he scored on an error.

The Cavs had a big response.

After an out to start the inning, Bond singled up the middle to start the big inning.

A double by Grey Ernat and a hit batter loaded the bases before Griffin May tied it with an RBI single to right field.

Monti Lorenzi drew a bases-loaded walk, Braylin Bond and Jackson Piecaha ripped back-to-back two-run doubles, Kyle Rios had an RBI groundout and Ernat hit an RBI single.

“We just hit the ball around the yard,” Glupczynski said. “I thought the guys had really good at-bats. I didn’t think they were trying to do too much. We always talk about staying within yourself, and I thought they did that. They passed it on to the next guy, which was really nice to see.”

The Cavs scored three runs in the second on a two-run single by Kaedin Bond and a sacrifice fly by Braylin Bond.

In the third, Ernat ripped a two-run double down the third-base line, Kaedin Bond hit an RBI single and Adrian Arzola drew a bases-loaded walk as the Cavs tacked on five more runs.

All five L-P seniors who got an at-bat reached base with four driving in and scoring runs. The two who didn’t get an at-bat also contributed as Brevyn Vogel caught and Jacob Gross pitched the final inning.

“It was nice to win on senior night,” Kaedin Bond said. “A lot of us have been together all four years so it means a lot.”

Gross played for the first time since March 24. He struck out the first two batters he faced and retired the third on a groundout back to himself.

“It’s awesome,” Glupczynski said about getting Gross back. “It’s a little shot in the arm for us. He got a great report from the doctor. Right now he’s going to be pitching, and next week he can start swinging a little bit. We’ll see where that takes us. Obviously, we’re not going to put him right back in the lineup. We have to get him worked back in and get his timing back.

“I know he’s excited. He’s a baseball kid first. For him to go down, that took a lot out of him. He stuck with it. He did everything we wanted him to do. He was helping out in practice, helping with drills. He was doing different things than he normally does because he’s always in the game. He did a lot of charts. He kept working in the pen so he could keep his arm fresh. Credit to him, he stayed focused through that whole process.”