Mendota girls soccer earns No. 1 seed, will host regional

Mendota's Crystal Garcia looks to head the ball in a game during the 2024 season. Garcia and the Trojans are 14-5-1 and earned the No. 1 seed in sub-sectional A of the Class 1A Alleman Sectional. Mendota will host a regional that includes No. 4 Princeton, No. 5 Oregon and No. 8 DePue-Hall. (Scott Anderson)

The seniors on the Mendota girls soccer team have led a turnaround for the program.

As freshmen, the Trojans won one game.

Three years later, Mendota is having a record-setting season and has earned the No. 1 seed in sub-sectional A of the Class 1A Alleman Sectional.

“I think it’s a testament to the hard work the girls have been putting in, not just this year but the last few years,” Mendota coach Nick Myers said. “They show up and want to improve. We have bad days and games just like anyone, but they learn from those mistakes and get better. I think it’s a pretty cool thing that this senior group, who’s been here all four years, has gone from one win freshman year to the No. 1 seed senior year. But they know once the playoffs start that seed means nothing. Everyone is trying hard to win and not have their season ended.”

The Trojans are 14-5-1 entering Monday’s game to match the program record for wins in a season set in 2012, which also is the last time the Trojans won a regional title. Mendota also has broken the school record for shutouts in a season.

Mendota ends the regular season May 12 at Dixon.

“Correcting mistakes when they make them, working on those mistakes at practice, taking losses as opportunities to learn instead of being mentally defeated,” Myers said about the keys to Mendota’s success this spring. “Having good team chemistry, trusting and believing in each other. Also starting to believe in themselves. Starting to learn the game better, making passes instead of just kicking the ball every time. Being much more focused on soccer and the season this year has helped. All these little things have added up to more success.”

Mendota is playing host to the regional.

The Trojans open the regional at 4:30 p.m. May 16 against No. 8 DePue-Hall (0-10-1). The other semifinal between No. 4 Princeton (11-10) and No. 5 Oregon (9-5-1) is at 6:30 p.m. May 16.

Mendota has beaten every team in the regional, defeating Princeton 2-1 on April 3, DePue-Hall 8-0 on April 10 and Oregon 2-0 on April 26.

“It’s great to be hosting regionals,” Myers said. “Not having to travel is always nice. It gives our student body and community a better chance to get out and support our team. They certainly deserve it with the season they are having.”

In Class 2A, La Salle-Peru (0-14) is the No. 9 seed in sub-sectional B of the La Salle-Peru Sectional. The Cavaliers play at No. 7 Streator (4-15) in a Metamora Regional quarterfinal at 5 p.m. May 16 in Streator. L-P lost to Streator 4-3 on March 28.