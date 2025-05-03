Kelsey Frederick hits grand slam in L-P win: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

Prep softball

La Salle-Peru 14, Alleman 4 (5 inn.): Kelsey Frederick launched a grand slam to end the game in the fifth inning Friday.

The Cavaliers scored nine runs in the nonconference victory in La Salle.

Lydia Steinbach was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs for L-P (23-3), while Callie Mertes was 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Claire Boudreau pitched 3⅓ innings, allowing two runs on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Henry-Senachwine 5, St. Bede 2: Kaitlyn Anderson smacked two home runs as part of a 3 for 3 day, driving in three runs and scoring two runs to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Lauren Harbison was 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs for Henry (14-2, 8-2 TCC). She also pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Lili McClain and Macy Strauch each had a hit and an RBI for St. Bede (11-8, 7-3), while Chipper Rossi was the losing pitcher.

Princeton 14, Orion 2 (5 inn.): Avah Oertel was 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run to help the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Princeton.

Kelsea Klingenberg went 3 for 3, scored three runs and drove in two runs for Princeton (10-9), while Keely Lawson doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Piper Hansen threw a complete game, giving up two runs on three hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Monmouth-Roseville 15, Hall 2 (5 inn.): The Red Devils gave up 11 runs in the fifth inning in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Spring Valley.

Caroline Morris went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI for Hall (4-15), while Charlie Pellegrini took the loss in the circle.

Rockridge 18, Mendota 0 (5 inn.): The Trojans gave up 13 runs in the first two innings in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Mendota.

Ava Eddy had one of four hits for Mendota (2-11) and also took the loss in the circle.

Heyworth 17, Fieldcrest 0 (4 inn.): TeriLynn Timmerman had a triple and a double for tow of the Knights’ three hits in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Minonk.

Khloe Barisch was the losing pitcher for Fieldcrest (0-13, 0-9).

College softball

At Kewaskum, Wisconsin: IVCC went 1-1 on the first day of the double elimination Region 4 Tournament, beating Lake County 5-2 and losing to Bryant & Stratton 2-1.

Against Lake County, Maddy Pangrcic hit a home run, scored two runs and had an RBI, while Ava Lambert was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Shae Simons was 2 for 3 with two runs.

Simons also threw a complete game, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Against Bryant & Stratton, Kylee Moore and Avah Moriarty were each 1 for 3 with Moore driving in Moriarty for IVCC’s lone run.

Lambert took the loss in the circle, allowing two runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and three walks in a complete game.

IVCC plays Lake County at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Baseball

Hall 8, Monmouth-Roseville 0: Izzaq Zrust threw a three-hit shutout, striking out 15 batters and walking one to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Spring Valley.

Braden Curran was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI for Hall (13-9), which scored six runs in the third inning, while Greyson Bickett went 3 for 3 and scored a run.

Fieldcrest 10, Heyworth 6: Drew Overocker was 2 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and a run as the Knights outslugged the Hornets for a Heart of Illinois Conference win in Wenona.

Eli Gerdes was 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI for Fieldcrest (11-9, 5-4 HOIC), while Jordan Heider doubled twice and scored three runs.

Layten Gerdes earned the win in relief, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk in two innings.

Henry-Senachwine 11, Stark County 0 (5 inn.): Landon Harbison was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Henry.

Ashton Sprague was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Henry (4-13), while Ryan Carlson doubled and scored twice.

Jacob Miller threw a three-hit shutout with six strikeouts and three walks.

Rockridge 13, Mendota 3 (5 inn.): Dane Doyle and Brody Hartt each doubled for two of Mendota’s four hits in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Mendota.

Evan McPheeters took the loss on the mound for the Trojans (7-11-1).

Orion 11, Princeton 3: Ace Christiansen and Ryan Jagers each had a double and an RBI as the Tigers lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Princeton.

Tyler Forristall was 1 for 2 with two runs for Princeton (8-7-1), while Luke Smith was the losing pitcher.

Track and field

At Mendota: La Salle-Peru swept a four-team meet.

In the girls meet, the Cavaliers won 10 events to score 121.5 points, beating Mendota (59), Streator (41) and Hall (31.5).

Winners for L-P were Kiera Mertes in the 200 meters (27.75 seconds), Delani Duggan in the 800 (2:41.83), Yoselin Carlos in the 1,600 (6:43.74), Sophia Woods in the 3,200 (16:02.04), Elli Sines in the 100 hurdles (16.17), Aniya Lumpkins in the pole vault (2.13 meters) and Aubrey Duttlinger in the long jump (4.86m) along with the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

For Mendota, Mariyah Elam won the high jump (1.6m) and triple jump (10.75m), while Aby Buettner won the 100 (13.56) and Hannah Kunz won the 400 (1:09.58).

Hall’s Natalia Zamora won the 300 hurdles (56.09) and ran on the winning 4x100 (56.26).

The L-P boys swept the throws en route to 116 points and a victory over Streator (65), Mendota (50) and Hall (36).

For the Cavs, Richie Santiago won the discus (44.48m) and Andy Medina won the shot put (13.28m), while Zach Pocivasek won the 300 hurdles (45.44) and Gianni Verucchi won the 3,200 (11:22.92). L-P also won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

Sebastian Carlos was a triple winner for the Trojans, taking the 100 (11.88), 200 (23.37) and 400 (51.5), while Anthony Kelson won the 800 (2:10.99) and 1,600 (4:56.83).

Winners for Hall were Joseph Perez in the high jump (1.83m) and long jump (5.84m) and Ryan Bosi in the triple jump (11.91m).

At Morris: The Princeton boys swept the throws to place second of five teams at the Morris Friday Night Relays.

Cade Odell won the shot put (14.8m) and Ian Morris won the discus (48.22). Other winners for the Tigers were Casey Etheridge in the 300 hurdles (42.47) and Etheridge, Ayden Agushi, Tyler VandeVenter and Gavin Lanham in the 4x400 (3:35.44).

In the girls meet, Princeton was third out of four teams.

The Tigresses had four runner-up finishes in Ashlynn Weber in the triple jump (9.62m), Natalie Meyer, Avery Waca, Jocelyn Strouss and Alexandra Waca in the distance medley relay (14:45.5) and Chloe Moats, Journey Short, Strouss and Camryn Driscoll in the sprint medley relay (1:56.8).

At Eureka: Landon Hulsing was a double winner to help the Bureau Valley boys place third among 13 teams at Eureka’s Roger Washburn Invite.

Hulsing won the shot put (14.26m) and discus (46.49m) for the Storm.

In the girls meet, Mya Shipp was the top finisher for BV, which took fourth among 14 teams, as she placed second in the 400 in 1:02.14.

At Oregon: The Amboy co-op boys placed 17th among 18 teams at Oregon’s Hall of Fame Hawk Invite.

Joel Billhorn was the top finisher for the Clippers as he placed fourth in the 400 (53.72).