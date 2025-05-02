St. Bede girls track wins home meet: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Peru: Lily Bosnich won three events Thursday to lead the St. Bede girls team to the title at its five-team home meet.

The Bruins scored 60 points to beat Henry-Midland (52), Earlville (51.5), Marquette (41.5) and Yorkville Christian (37).

Bosnich won the 100-meter dash (13.16 seconds), 100 hurdles (15.56) and 300 hurdles (49.49).

Kate Duncan was a double winner for the Bruins in the high jump (1.47 meters) and triple jump (9.16), while Savannah Bray won the shot put (10.65m).

Also for St. Bede, Emerald De La Torre, Bailey Engels, Mackenzie Stanbary and Maggie Arkins, won the 4x400 (4:52.32).

Henry-Midland’s Taylor Frawley won the long jump (5.21m) and ran on two winning relays.

She ran with Alison Mitchell, Audrey Chambers and Daniella Bumber in the 4x100 (52.58) and teamed with Mitchell, Chambers and Piper Roach in the 4x200 (1:53.97).

For Earlville, Finley Jobst swept the distance events with a 6:10.09 in the 1,600 and a 13:19.52 in the 3,200, while Bailey Miller won the discus (24.12m).

In the boys meet, Yorkville Christian won with 88.75 points, followed by St. Bede (67), Marquette (42.5), Henry-Midland (33.5) and Earlville (25.25).

Greyson Marincic was a four-event winner for the Bruins in the 110 hurdles (16.65) and 300 hurdles (43.83) along with the 4x400 and 4x800.

He ran with Landon Balestri, Kennen Grisham and Kaden Nauman in the 4x400 (3:45.20) and Christopher Gedraitis, Balestri and Nauman in the 4x800 (9:20.54).

Other winners for St. Bede were Will Sramek in the discus (38.38m) and Jose De La Torre in the pole vault (2.74m).

Henry-Midland’s Brecken Pyles won the high jump (1.62m) and long jump (5.62m).

Earlville had three runners-up in Avery Thompson in the high jump (1.57m), Jeff Peterson in the 400 (57.12) and Michael Clemens in the 100 (12.38).

At Colfax: Fieldcrest’s Michael Beckett won the long jump (6.16 meters) and the triple jump (12.91m) at the Ridgeview Invite.

Also for the Knights, who placed fourth as a team, Caleb Krischel was second in the 3,200 (11:42.6).

In the girls meet, Fieldcrest swept the throws with Kaitlin Palm in the shot put (9.08m) and Pru Mangan in the discus (34.32m), while Hannah Schumacher was second in the 1,600 (6:26.06) and the 3,200 (13:05.05).

BOYS TENNIS

Princeton 5, Mendota 0: The Tigers swept the Trojans in Princeton.

Chase Sims won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, and Landon Davis was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Asa Gartin and Jackson Mason won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Jack Orwig and Levi Boggs earned a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 2, and Landon Fairbanks and Nolan Anderson were 6-1, 7-6 winners at No. 3.

BASEBALL

Princeton 6, Kewanee 4: Luke Smith launched a three-run home run in the third inning to help propel the Tigers to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee.

Will Lott was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Princeton (9-6-1, 5-3 TRC East).

Jordan Reinhardt earned the win as he gave up three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

GIRLS SOCCER

Princeton 4, La Salle-Peru 0: The Tigresses shut out the Cavaliers in La Salle.

SOFTBALL

Kewanee 5, Princeton 3: Avah Oertel blasted two home runs as the Tigresses lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.

Oertel finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs for Princeton (9-9, 5-2 TRC East), while Caroline Keutzer was 1 for 3 with a run.

Reese Reviglio took the loss in the circle.