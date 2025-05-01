Mendota soccer blanks Winnebago: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 2, Winnebago 0: Crystal Garcia scored a goal as the Trojans earned a victory in Mendota.

Mendota’s second goal was an own goal by the Indians.

BASEBALL

IVC 2, Hall 1 (11 inn.): The Red Devils allowed a walkoff single in the bottom of the 11th inning in a nonconference loss in Chillicothe.

Jack Jablonski had two of Hall’s three hits, while Greyson Bickett scored the only run for the Red Devils (12-9).

Jablonski started and got a no decision as he gave up one run on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Braden Curran was the losing pitcher as he threw the remainder of the game, allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

SOFTBALL

Eureka 18, Fieldcrest 2 (4 inn.): The Knights allowed 13 runs in the third inning of the Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Minonk.

TeriLynn Timmerman was 2 for 2 with a home run, triple, two runs and an RBI for Fieldcrest (0-12, 0-8 HOIC), while Khloe Barisch took the loss in the circle.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

IVCC 2-11, Waubonsee 4-4: The Eagles split a nonconference doubleheader in Peru, losing the first game 4-2 and winning the second 11-4.

Nolan Hunter went 2 for 3 and drove in a run in the opener, while Ashton Pecher took the loss in relief.

In the second game, Casey Clennon went 3 for 5 with a home run, six RBIs and a run, Aiden Cheek was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run and Jaydon Riggs went 2 for 5 with two runs and an RBI.

Payton Dye threw a complete game, allowing four runs (two earned) on nine hits while striking out four and walking one for IVCC (10-33).