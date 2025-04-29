Lauren Harbison hits for cycle in Henry win: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Henry-Senachwine 8, Stark County 7 (8 inn.): Lauren Harbison hit for the cycle as the Mallards picked up a nonconference victory in Toulon.

Harbison was 5 for 5 with a home run, a triple and two doubles with four runs and an RBI.

She also pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one hit with six strikeouts and three walks.

Kaitlyn Anderson was 2 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a run for Henry (12-2), while Bella Williams was 2 for 5 with a run and an RBI.

Princeton 4, Kewanee 2: Ellie Harp blasted a solo home run to help the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference east Division victory in Princeton.

Keely Lawson doubled and scored two runs for Princeton (8-8, 4-1 TRC East), while Caroline Keutzer was 2 for 3 and scored a run.

Reese Reviglio threw a complete game to earn the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

Earlville 10, Indian Creek 8 (8 inn.): Audrey Scherer had three hits, including a home run and a double, scored three runs and drove in two runs as the Red Raiders pulled out a Little Ten Conference victory in Shabbona.

Addie Scherer had a triple, double and single to go along with two runs and two RBIs for Earlville (7-7, 2-5 LTC), while Shelby Garbacz had a double, single, two RBIs and a run.

Addie Scherer threw a complete game, striking out nine batters and walking two.

Marquette 9, St. Bede 5: Maci Kelly was 2 for 4 and drove in two runs as the Bruins lost a Tri-County Conference game in Ottawa.

Lily Bosnich was 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI for St. Bede (11-6, 7-1 TCC), while Ava Balestri was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Chipper Rossi took the loss in the circle.

Erie-Prophetstown 18, Hall 1 (5 inn.): Caroline Morris was 1 for 2 and scored the Red Devils’ lone run in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Spring Valley.

Brynn Blair was the losing pitcher for Hall (4-14, 3-3 TRC East).

Newman 11, Mendota 4: Leah Henkel was 3 for 4 and drove in two runs as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

Leah Schwemlein was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run for Mendota (2-9, 0-5 TRC East), while Ava Eddy took the loss in the circle.

BASEBALL

Earlville 18, Indian Creek 1 (6 inn.): Aaden Browder and Austin Todd each launched a home run as the Red Raiders rolled to a Little Ten Conference victory in Shabbona.

Browder finished 2 for 4 with five RBIs and a run and Todd was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs.

Lane Rohrer and Grady Harp each had three hits, scored two runs and drove in a run for Earlville (4-9, 3-4 LTC).

Browder also tossed a complete game, allowing one run on two hits with 12 strikeouts and three walks.

Fieldcrest 13, Fisher 2 (5 inn.): Lucas May was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Fisher.

Tyler Serna went 2 for 4, drove in two runs and scored two runs for Fieldcreset (10-9, 4-4 HOIC), while Layten Gerdes was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

Gerdes also was the winning pitcher as he threw three scoreless innings, giving up one hit with two strikeouts and two walks in three innings.

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 8 (5 inn.): Drew Carlson and Kade Zimmerlein each homered as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Roanoke.

Carlson finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs for PC (15-5, 6-4 TCC), while Zimmerlein was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

The Panthers led 8-2 after three innings before allowing 11 runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.

Newman 13, Mendota 3 (5 inn.): Brody Hartt went 2 for 3, drove in a run and scored a run as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

Dane Doyle took the loss for Mendota (7-10-1, 1-5 TRC East).

Kewanee 19, Princeton 3 (5 inn): The Tigers gave up 14 runs in the second inning in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Princeton.

Jordan Reinhardt was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run for Princeton (7-5-1, 4-2 TRC East), while Ryan Jagers took the loss on the mound.

GIRLS SOCCER

Princeton 9, DePue-Hall 0: The Tigresses cruised to a victory in Princeton.

Stillman Valley 2, Mendota 0: The Trojans lost in Stillman Valley.

Sycamore 9, La Salle-Peru 0: The Cavaliers were shut out in an Interstate 8 Conference game in La Salle.

BOYS TENNIS

Princeton 4, Ottawa 1: The Tigers earned a victory in Princeton.

Chase Sims won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Landon Davis won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Asa Gartin and Jackson Mason won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1, while Landon Fairbanks and Nolan Anderson were 6-0, 6-1 winners at No. 3.

Streator 3, St. Bede 2: The Bruins lost in Peru.

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Manlius: Bureau Valley swept a five-team home meet.

The Storm girls won eight events and scored 215 points.

Winners for BV were Mya Shipp in the 200 meters (27.45 seconds), Elise House in the 400 (1:03.41), Emma Mussche in the 800 (2:41.94), Maddie Wetzell in the 3,200 (13:23.02), Carly Wiggim in the pole vault (1.98 meters), Caitlyn Egan in the triple jump (8.88m), the 4x200 (1:55.36) and the 4x400 (4:41.23).

Amboy co-op (122) placed second, Mendota (106) was third and St. Bede (44) was fourth.

For the Clippers, Bella Yanos won the long jump (5.06m), Emily Sachs won the discus (27.92m), Alexa McKendry won the 100 hurdles (18.33), Karona Gall won the 1,600 (6:42.34) and the 4x100 won in 53.03.

Mendota’s Mariyah Elam won the 300 hurdles (47.75) and the high jump (1.63m), while teammate Aby Buettner won the 100 (13.55).

St. Bede had a pair of winners in Savannah Bray in the shot put (10.6m) and the 4x800 (12:24.64).

In the boys meet, the Storm (154) won followed by Riverdale (136), St. Bede (83), Amboy co-op (82) and Mendota (70).

For BV, Landon Hulsing won the discus (47.09m) and high jump (1.88m), Ayden Andrade won the shot put (11.72m) and the 4x800 won in 9:09.45.

St. Bede had two winners in Christopher Gedraitis in the 1,600 (5:19.58) and Greyson Marincic in the 300 hurdles (42.98).

Amboy’s Josh McKendry won the 100 (11.99) and helped the 4x100 (45.77) and 4x200 (1:36,63) to victory, while Joel Billhorn won the long jump (5.82m), Kabe Daniels won the triple jump (11.56m) and both ran on the winning 4x400 (3:46.24).

Winners for Mendota were Gavin Stevenson in the 3,200 (11:40.45) and Komen Denault in the pole vault (2.9m).

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Princeton 62, IVC 55: Camryn Driscoll, Josie Sierens and Ashlynn Weber were each double winners as the Tigresses earned a dual victory in Chillicothe.

Driscoll won the 100 (12.96) and 200 (27.17), Sierens won the 100 hurdles (18.84) and pole vault (2.13m) and Weber won the long jump (4.88m) and triple jump (9.9m).