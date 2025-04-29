La Salle-Peru rallies to beat Kaneland, extends winning streak to 16

La Salle-Peru's Taylor Vescogni hurls a strike against a Kaneland batter during a game on April 28, 2025 at the L-P Sports Complex in La Salle. (Kyle Russell)

LA SALLE – The La Salle-Peru softball team’s opportunities were dwindling against Kaneland and ace pitcher Brynn Woods on Monday.

Not a problem for the Cavaliers.

“I think we perform best under pressure,” L-P right fielder Lydia Steinbach said.

The Cavs broke through with five runs in the sixth inning to earn a 6-2 come-from-behind victory in an Interstate 8 Conference game at the L-P Sports Complex.

“We were getting down to the last couple innings and having less and less time and it definitely lit a fire under us,” Steinbach said. “After a really good play like Kelsey (Frederick) and Anna (Riva) had at first (to end the top of the sixth inning), we really get up on that and I feel like the adrenaline keeps pumping and we take that into the inning ahead.”

The Cavs gave up two unearned runs in the top of the first inning and trailed until the sixth.

Riva laid down a bunt single to start the sixth before Makenzie Chamberlain hit an infield single on a soft liner and Taylor Vesogni was intentionally walked to load the bases.

La Salle-Peru's Anna Riva steals second base during the sixth inning against Kaneland on April 28, 2025 at the L-P Sports Complex in La Salle. (Kyle Russell)

With one out, Grace Pecchio drew a walk to bring in the tying run.

Steinbach then slapped a single into shallow left field near the foul line to plate the go-ahead run. Callie Mertes delivered a two-run single and Frederick added an RBI single in the inning.

“The whole game I had definitely been in my head going up to bat, so going up there I tried to have a clear mind and just tell myself I was going to hit the ball,” Steinbach said. “I’m glad it was fair. I was looking and was really hoping it was not foul. It felt awesome.”

L-P had just two hits in the first five innings and scored a run in the bottom of the first when Karmen Piano singled, stole second and third and scored when the throw to third got away.

“Brynn is a heck of a pitcher and I knew it was going to be tough to come back,” L-P coach Randy Huebbe said. “I knew if we laid off the rise ball and took that away, we’d have a chance and we finally did that. We had to revert to a little small ball. Anna Riva had a great bunt starting that (sixth) inning then she stole a base. We got aggressive. We had to at that point. There was noting to lose. I was proud of them.”

While the L-P offense took time to get going, Vescogni gave the Cavs the time they needed with a dominant effort.

Kaneland scored two runs in the top of the first without recording a hit as the Knights took advantage of an error, two passed balls and a wild pitch.

But Vescogni shut Kaneland down the rest of the way.

The junior threw a no-hitter, striking out 12 batters and walking just one.

“At the beginning, they weren’t really swinging at my rise ball that much because I’m sure they knew it was coming,” Vescogni said. “So I really changed speeds and then I worked on locating it lower in the zone, and that seemed to work.”

It was Vescogni’s third no-hitter of the season.

“No,” Vescogni said when asked if she knew she had a no-hitter going. “(I found out when) we were talking out there (in right field after the game). I usually don’t pay attention to that. I just try to get through the game.

“It feels great.”

Kaneland's Brynn Woods slings a strike against a La Salle-Peru batter during a game on April 28, 2025 at the L-P Sports Complex in La Salle. (Kyle Russell)

For Kaneland, Angelina Campise reached on an error to start the game, advanced to second on a passed ball, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Woods.

Lillyana Crawford drew a walk in the No. 2 spot and eventually scored on a passed ball.

“We stole two runs early,” Kaneland coach Mike Kuefler said. “Brynn held them down for six innings. I think Brynn threw a great game. We didn’t make adjustments that we’d like to see at the plate to build on that two-run lead. They gifted us two runs early and we just didn’t take advantage.

“They played a great game. We didn’t have a hit. (Vescogni) threw a real good game.”

The Cavs (21-3, 5-0), who are ranked No. 3 in the latest Illinois Coaches Association Class 3A poll, extended their winning streak to 16 games.

“We know that people are really wanting to beat us now, so it makes us play better I feel,” Vescogni said.