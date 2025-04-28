L-P: NewsTribune softball notebook

L-P's Karmen Piano reacts after hitting a solo home run against Ottawa on Monday, April 21, 2025 at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle-Peru lost its first two games of the season, but since then the Cavaliers have been hot.

L-P has won 20 of its last 21 games, including its last 15 games in a row, entering Monday’s home game against Kaneland.

Last week, the Cavs edged rival Ottawa 8-7 in 14 innings and beat Illinois Coaches Association Class 3A No. 5-ranked Sycamore 10-6.

“What we’ve done well during this streak is the team has really bonded and believes in each other,” L-P coach Randy Huebbe said. “They seem to genuinely have accepted their roles. Some probably wish they were playing more and very well could be, but they still have each other’s backs.”

The Cavs’ winning ways have been noticed as they’ve moved up to No. 3 in Class 3A in the latest poll.

“It means a lot to them to be ranked so high,” Huebbe said. “We came into this season unranked and the girls really felt disrespected considering we only lost two - albeit two very good players - from last year’s team and have really good talent and pitching back.

“I’m excited to see how they respond now that the target is on our back.”

Henry honoring late assistant

Every time the Henry-Senachwine softball team steps on the field this season, the Mallards are honoring former assistant coach Tod Berger.

Berger, a long-time coach and teacher at Henry, died in December. He was an assistant for the softball team’s regional championship squad last spring.

“The team loved him, his energy and top-notch character,” Henry coach Lori Stenstrom said.

The Mallards wear red bracelets with Berger’s favorite saying on them, which is “Hey Mallards, whadya say?”

The team also has the saying on a sign in the dugout and Berger’s family gave the squad his hat he wore last season, which stays in the dugout during games.

“When good things happen, we say, ‘Mr. Berger helped with that,’” Stenstrom said. “When we need a pick-me-up, we ask him to help us out. I’m sure he’s looking down on us and enjoying watching these girls play.”

The Mallards, who are 10-2, are ranked No. 9 in the latest Class 1A poll.

Lily Bosnich (8) of St. Bede celebrates after getting on third base on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at St. Bede High School in Peru. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

All-around athlete

St. Bede junior Lily Bosnich has done it all on the field for the Bruins this season.

She’s hitting .472 with two home runs, three triples, 20 runs and 17 stolen bases while playing shortstop.

Bosnich also doubles as one of the top hurdlers in the state. She’s undefeated in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, running a personal record 15.04 seconds in the 100 hurdles April 22. Bosnich also has wins in the 100 and 200.

“Lily Bosnich is a force,” St. Bede coach Rob Ruppert said. “She hits for average, has good pop in her bat, can bunt and of course has speed on the bases. She also plays an excellent shortstop. She could play just about any position in the field. All this while competing at a high level in track. Amazing athlete.”

Scherer sisters shining for Earlville

Sisters Addie and Audrey Scherer have been standouts for Earlville this season.

Addie Scherer, a sophomore, is hitting an area-best .697 with 17 RBIs, 15 runs, four home runs, a triple, five doubles and only three strikeouts on the season. She’s also the team’s top pitcher with a 5-6 record, a 2.22 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 60 innings.

Audrey Scherer has also been an impact player as a freshman as she’s hitting .514 with 16 RBIs, 15 runs, two home runs, four doubles and just three strikeouts.

“Both girls work extremely hard all year long developing their softball skills,” Earlville coach Shannon Cook said. “This year they have led our team not only offensively, but are good defensive players as well. In the 13 games we have played, Audrey has committed three errors and Addie has committed zero. They are both multi-faceted players and can play any position that their team needs them to play. Audrey has spent time not only behind the plate but at third and shortstop as well. Addie is our main pitcher, but plays third or first when she is not on the mound. They get along well when they are working together as pitcher/catcher. They are respected by their teammates and are always willing to help others.”

Team-first approach

Princeton coach Jhavon Hayes said Kiyrra Morris has been a team-first player for the Tigresses this season.

“Kiyrra Morris has been a great role player and has quite a bit of game sense,” Hayes said. “She will come in for a pinch at-bat and it’s always a ‘how can I help my team’ attitude. She’s not always looking for a hit, but she is always willing to sacrifice herself with a bunt or to make sure she moves the ball to advance runners.”

Hall’s Brynn Blair fires a pitch against Newman Monday, April, 21, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Stepping up in the circle

At the start of the season, Hall coach Ellie Herrmann was looking for someone to step up as the Red Devils’ primary pitcher.

Junior Brynn Blair has taken on the challenge.

She’s recorded the pitching win in all four of Hall’s victories this season. She has a 4.42 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 69⅓ innings.

“Brynn Blair has really stepped up and taken on the bulk of the pitching responsibility for us this year,” Herrmann said. “We weren’t sure at the beginning of the season who we would have in the circle, but Brynn has shown so much improvement between this year and last and is pitching strikes like we need her to.”

Learning from losing

St. Bede took some lumps during its spring break trip to Southern Illinois, losing all four games on the trip.

Two of the losses came to ranked teams in Class 2A No. 2 Carterville and Class 1A No. 13 Waltonville.

But since returning home, the Bruins have won their last three games. St. Bede has scored 33 runs in the last three games, which included a 10-9 win over Marquette in a Tri-County Conference game.

“We went 0-4 on the trip but we learned from it,” Ruppert said. “We saw what it takes to be a winning program.”