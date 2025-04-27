Mikey Hartman, Andy Medina win L-P’s Blow Medal/Pomatto Scholarship

La Salle-Peru seniors Mikey Hartman (second from left) and Andy Medina (second from right) received the George Preston Blow Medal/John & Lucy Pomatto Scholarship, presented by Jane Riva (left) and Doug Pomatto. The $1,500 scholarship is considered the highest award the L-P athletics department bestows. A recipient must have a GPA of at least 3.0 and have been outstanding in general athletics. Candidates are nominated by varsity head coaches and voted on by L-P administrators. Hartman was NewsTribune All-Area in football and basketball. Medina was NewsTribune All-Area in football and also played basketball and competes in track and field. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)