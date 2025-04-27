Mendota girls soccer blanks Oregon: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 2, Oregon 0: Crystal Garcia and Zariah Escatel each scored a goal Saturday to lead the Trojans to a victory in Mendota.

Kamilah Preciado had an assist for Mendota (13-4-1). The Trojans recorded their 10th shutout of the season to break the school record of nine set in 2012. Mendota is one win from tying the school record for wins in a season that also was set in 2012.

At Byron: Princeton placed third in the Byron Tournament.

The Tigresses beat Rockford Jefferson 3-0 to open the tournament then lost 3-1 to Harlem in the semifinals before bouncing back to defeat Belvidere 3-1 in the third-place game.

BOYS TENNIS

At Princeton: Princeton scored 10 points to win its own Princeton Invitational.

Pontiac (9) placed second, Streator (4) was third and Mendota (1) was fourth.

Landon Davis won the No. 2 singles bracket for the Tigers, while Asa Gartin and Jackson Mason won the No. 1 doubles bracket.

Chase Sims finished second at No. 1 singles and Jack Orwig and Levi Boggs were second at No. 2 doubles.

BASEBALL

St. Bede 3, Rockridge 1: Alan Spencer gave up one unearned run on six hits while striking out 12 batters and walking none in 6 2/3 innings to help the Bruins to Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Taylor Ridge.

Gus Burr went 2 for 4 with a double and a run for St. Bede (15-4), while Maks Baker was 2 for 4 and drove in a run.

Hall 5, Sherrard 1: Greyson Bickett went 2 for 4, scored three runs and drove in a run as the Red Devils won a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Sherrard.

Geno Ferrari doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run for Hall (11-8). Izzaq Zrust was the winning pitcher as he allowed one run on five hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Princeton 13, Mendota 1 (5 inn.): Will Lott went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs as the Tigers won a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.

Nolan Kloepping was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for Princeton (8-4-1, 4-1 TRC East), while Jace Stuckey and Noah LaPorte each had two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Luke Smith threw a complete game, allowing one run on one hit with four strikeouts and one walk.

Dane Doyle was 1 for 2 and scored the lone run for Mendota (7-9-1, 1-4), while Evan McPheeters took the loss on the mound.

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 4, Fieldcrest 3: Eli Gerdes was 3 for 4 and scored a run as the Knights lost a nonconference game in Roanoke.

Drew Overocker doubled and drove in a run for Fieldcrest (9-9). Lucas Anson took the loss on the mound.

SOFTBALL

At Seneca: Princeton went 1-1 and Fieldcrest was 0-2 at a triangular.

The Tigresses lost 4-0 to the host Fighting Irish in their first game. Ellie Harp had two of Princeton’s three hits, including a double, while Reese Reviglio took the loss in the circle.

In Princeton’s 15-0, four-inning win over Fieldcrest, Izzy Gibson hit a two-run home run, Caroloe Keutzer tripled and scored three runs and Kiyrra Morris was 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.

Piper Hansen was the winning pitcher for Princeton (7-8) as she threw a no-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

The Knights also lost 15-0 in four innings to Seneca. TeriLynn Timmerman had Fieldcrest’s lone hit.

Khloe Barisch was the losing pitcher for Fieldcrest (0-10) in both games.

Sherrard 14, Hall 4 (5 inn.): Kennedy Wozniak and Brynn Blair each went 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Sherrard.

Charlie Pellegrini took the loss in the circle for Hall (4-13).

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Rockford: Mendota’s Mariyah Elam won three events and was runner-up in a fourth at the Rockford Christian Invitational.

Elam won the 400 meters (1:01.96), 100 hurdles (16.37 seconds) and the long jump (4.68 meters) and finished second in the high jump ().

The Trojans finished fifth among nine teams.

In the boys meet, Mendota’s Sebastian Carlos won the 400 (50.8 seconds) and was second in the 200 (22.89 seconds).

The Trojans were seventh among 10 teams.