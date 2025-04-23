L-P, Ottawa tennis postponed after doubles: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

L-P No. 1 doubles team players Michael Milota (right) and Danny Santoy compete against Ottawa on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

BOYS TENNIS

At La Salle: On a windy day at the L-P Sports Complex on Tuesday, the La Salle-Peru boys tennis team won two of three doubles matches before its Interstate 8 Conference dual with Ottawa was postponed due to rain.

At No. 1 doubles, L-P’s Danny Santoy and Michael Milota won 6-4, 6-4 over Ayden Sexton and Collin Olszewski, while the Cavalier duo of Jackson Sellett and Riley Cetwinski outlasted Kaden Araujo and Tucker Ditchfield 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 at No. 2 doubles.

The Pirates’ Landon Sawin and Caden Walter won 6-5, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.

“I think the conditions were a little impactful for us,” L-P coach Aaron Guenther said. “With the wind, I don’t think we were necessarily moving our feet super well. I don’t think we were being the aggressor like we need to be. I think some of the matches wound up being close because Ottawa was doing all those things. Luckily, we were able to pull out No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles. No. 3 doubles struggled a little bit, but overall I think it was a good experience to get this weather in now so if it’s like this come postseason, we’re able to adjust.”

Singles play will be rescheduled.

Princeton 4, United Township 1: The Tigers won both singles matches and two of three in doubles to earn a victory in Princeton.

Chase Sims won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Landon Davis was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Asa Gartin and Jackson Mason won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 and Landon Fairbanks and Nolan Anderson picked up a 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 3.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 3, Indian Creek 1: Crystal Garcia scored a goal and had two assists to lead the Trojans to a victory in Mendota.

Ella Coss and Noemi Arteaga each scored a goal for Mendota (11-4), while Kamilah Preciado had an assist.

SOFTBALL

Dwight 9, Putnam County 8 (8 inn.): Chloe Parcher singled to drive in Alexis Margis with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Parcher was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and Margis was 1 for 3, scored three runs and drove in a run.

Valeria Villagomez tripled twice, scored three runs and drove in a run for PC (12-9, 5-3 TCC), while Kennedy Holocker was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run.

Holcocker pitched a complete game to earn the win.

Ridgewood 1, Bureau Valley 0 (8 inn.): Carly Reglin threw a complete game, allowing one run on six hits while striking out 10 batters and walking one as the Storm lost a Lincoln Trail Conference game in Cambridge.

Kadyn Haage and Mallery Maubach each had a hit for BV (10-8, 4-3, LTC).

Somonauk 9, Earlville 6 (8 inn.): Addie Scherer hit a home run and two singles, drove in two runs and scored two runs as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Earlville.

Audrey Scherer had two hits, three runs and an RBI for Earlville (5-7, 1-5 LTC), while Sam Knauf had a double, a single and an RBI.

Addie Scherer was the losing pitcher.

BASEBALL

Putnam County 6, Dwight 2: Jaden Stoddard went 2 for 3, drove in three runs and scored a run to help the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Kade Zimmerlein was 2 for 4 with two runs for PC (15-3, 6-2 TCC), while Traxton Mattingly was 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI.

Zimmerlein also threw a complete game, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

Marquette 3, Henry-Senachwine 2: The Mallards allowed a run in the bottom of the seventh inning in a Tri-County Conference loss in Ottawa.

Evan Culp doubled and drove in two runs for Henry (3-11, 2-8 TCC).

Jacob Miller allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks in six innings, while Carson Rowe took the loss on the mound.

Somonauk 18, Earlville 5 (6 inn.): Hayden Spoonmore doubled and drove in two runs as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Earlville.

Lane Rohrer was 1 for 2 and scored two runs for Earlville (3-9, 2-4 LTC), while Easton Fruit took the pitching loss.

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Seneca: The St. Bede and Henry-Midland girls teams tied for third place in a six-team meet.

St. Bede’s Kate Duncan won the high jump by clearing 1.52 meters and placed second in the triple jump (9.65m).

Also for the Bruins, Maggie Arkins won the 800 meters (2:41.39), and Lily Bosnich won the 100 hurdles (15.04 seconds), took second in the 100 (12.89 seconds) and finished third in the 200 (27.29 seconds) and the 400 (1:00.86).

Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber won the 100 (12.75 seconds), 200 (26.22 seconds) and the 400 (58.17 seconds) while running with Alison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley and Audrey Chambers to win the 4x100 relay (51.17 seconds). Frawley also placed second in the long jump (5.09m).

In the boys meet, Henry-Midland finished fourth, and St. Bede was fifth.

For the Timberducks, Brecken Pyles was runner-up in the high jump (1.73m), long jump (5.76m) and the 4x400 (4:01.04) along with Logan Marino, Christian Hohstadt and Nick Brozak.

St. Bede’s Kennen Grisham won the 300 hurdles (46.38 seconds) and took fourth in the 110 hurdles (19.19 seconds).

At Rochelle: La Salle-Peru was swept in an Interstate 8 Conference dual. The Hubs won the girls meet 56-49 and the boys meet 72.5-32.5.

For the L-P girls, Elli Sines won the 100 (13.14 seconds) and the 100 hurdles (16.97 seconds) and ran with Kiera Mertes, Aubrey Duttlinger and Phoebe Shetterly to win the 4x200 (1:54.32). Duttlinger also won the long jump (4.83 meters) and was second in the triple jump (10.04m), while Delani Duggan won the 800 (2:36.56).

At Pontiac: The Fieldcrest boys and girls teams both placed sixth among seven teams at the Livingston County Invite.

Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel won the 800 (2:05.95), and Michael Beckett won the triple jump (12.97 meters).

For the Knights’ girls, Hannah Schumacher won the 800 (2:37.82), and Macy Gochanour placed second in the 400 (1:03.35).

At Shabbona: The Earlville girls placed third among seven teams, while DePue was seventh.

For the Red Raiders, Alex McNally, Madelynne Domin, Keira McNelis and Madilyn Sterchi won the 4x200 (1:56.31).

Sterchi placed second in the 100 (13.91 seconds) and the shot put (8.76 meters).

DePue’s Sara Aguirre won the 400 (1:13.71).

In the boys meet, Earlville finished fourth among six teams. DePue was sixth.

For Earlville, Michael Clemens placed second in the 200 (24.99 seconds) and third in the 100 (12.14 seconds), and Jared Dormer was runner-up in the 400 (55.34 seconds).

DePue’s Cristian Rodriguez was fourth in the 3,200 (12:55.79).

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Fulton: Maddie Althaus won the 400 meters in 1:03.62 as the Amboy co-op placed seventh among 10 teams in the Fulton Invite.

The Clippers also got fourth-place finishes from Olivea Glasper in the 100 hurdles (18.58 seconds) and Bella Yanos in the long jump (4.82 meters).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

IVCC 12-13, Sauk Valley 0-0: The Eagles swept an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Dixon.

In a 12-0 win in the opener, Emma Augustine was 3 for 3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs, while Callee Bauer went 2 for 3 with a pair of runs and a pair of RBIs. Shae Simons threw a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts.

Avah Moriarty was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run in IVCC’s 13-0 win in the second game, while Cassie Zimmerman was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run and Paxton Stunkel was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. Kara Staley threw a two-hit shutout with three strikeouts for IVCC (16-14, 11-9 Arrowhead).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Carl Sandburg 5-8, IVCC 1-3: The Eagles were swept in an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Oglesby.

Ryan Slingsby was 1 for 3 and scored IVCC’s lone run in a 5-1 loss in the opener, while Connor Price was the losing pitcher.

In the Eagles’ 8-3 loss in the second game, Ashton Pecher doubled twice, drove in a run and scored a run. Peyton Dye took the loss on the mound for IVCC (9-28, 5-13 Arrowhead).

COLLEGE GOLF

At Morris: IVCC placed fourth among 11 teams in its regular-season finale at Nettle Creek Golf Club.

The Eagles’ Jaydon Nambo and Carson Zellers each shot a 76 to tie for sixth.