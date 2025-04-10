La Salle-Peru baseball no-hits Newark: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

La Salle-Peru 9, Newark 1: Brady Backes and Rock Radtke combined to throw a no-hitter Wednesday to lead the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in La Salle.

Backes allowed one unearned run while striking out seven batters and walking two in 3 1/3 innings, while Radtke struck out three and walked one in 3 2/3 innings.

Jackson Piecha was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run for L-P (6-3), while Kaedin Bond went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.

Mendota 11, Somonauk 10: After being shut out for three straight games, the Trojans scored five runs in the first inning en route to a nonconference victory in Somonauk.

Evan McPheeters and Oscar Castaneda each had two hits, two runs and two RBIs for Mendota (5-4).

Fieldcrest 2, Tri-Valley 1: Layten Gerdes threw a complete game as the Knights edged the Vikings in a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Downs.

Gerdes gave up one run on four hits while striking out six batters and walking one.

Lucas Anson went 1 for 3 and scored a run for Fieldcrest (5-3, 1-0), while Jordan Heider walked twice, stole two bases and scored a run.

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 13, Newark 3 (6 inn.): Makenzie Chamberlain and Kelsey Frederick each smacked a home run as the Cavaliers rolled to a nonconference victory in La Salle.

Chamberlain finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run, and Frederick was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Allie Thome was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run for L-P (9-3), while Lydia Steinbach was 2 for 3 and scored two runs.

Callie Mertes threw a complete game, allowing three runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Somonauk/Leland 30, Mendota 29: The Bobcats and Trojans combined for 53 hits and 59 runs, which ranks fifth in state history for runs scored in a game, according to www.ihsa.org, as Mendota lost a nonconference game in Somonauk.

Addy Perryman and Karson Doyle each homered and doubled for Mendota (2-4). Perryman was 2 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs, while Doyle was 2 for 4 with four runs and four RBIs.

Ava Eddy was 4 for 5 with a double, four runs and three RBIs. Karissa Freeman went 4 for 6 with four runs and three RBIs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 3, Sterling 0: Crystal Garcia scored two goals to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Kamilah Preciado also scored a goal for Mendota (7-2), while Kaley Siemer had two assists.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Pontiac: Putnam County finished third in a triangular.

Ella Schrowang was the Panthers’ lone winner, as she took first in the 800 meters in 2:54.14.

MEN’S TENNIS

IVCC 9, Waubonsee 0: The Eagles earned a win at the Vaughn Center in Aurora.

In doubles, Tyson Phillips and Colin Krug won 8-2 at No. 1, Michael Ellis and Alan Sifuentes won 8-0 at No. 2 and Brodie Moss and Sebastian Cabrera won 8-0 at No. 3.

In singles, Phillips won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1, Ellis won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2, Krug won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3, Cabrera won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4, Sifuentes won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5, Cory Armstrong won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6.