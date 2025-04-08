Putnam County softball beats Somonauk: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Putnam County 5, Somonauk 2: Alexis Margis tripled, doubled, drove in a run and scored a run to help the Panthers to a nonconference victory Monday in Granville.

Chloe Parcher was 2 for 3 with a double, run and an RBI for PC (5-6), while Myah Richardson was 1 for 2 and drove in two runs.

Kennedy Holocker was the winning pitcher as she allowed two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and six walks in a complete game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Princeton 4, Streator 0: The Tigresses shut out the Bulldogs in a nonconference game in Princeton.

BASEBALL

Stark County 7, Putnam County 3: Kade Zimmerlein went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI as the Panthers lost a nonconference game in Toulon.

Johnathon Stunkel doubled and scored a run for PC (8-1), while Traxton Mattingly took the loss on the mound.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Rock Valley 6-7, IVCC 3-4: The Eagles were swept in a nonconference doubleheader Sunday in Peru.

In IVCC’s 6-3, eight-inning loss in the opener, Ashton Pecher doubled, drove in a run and scored a run, while Brady Romagnoli was 2 for 3 with a run.

Connor Price took the loss in relief as he gave up three runs on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk in two innings.

Pecher drove in two runs in the Eagles’ 7-4 loss in the second game, while Sawyer Laffoon was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Austin Aldridge took the loss for IVCC (7-18) as he allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.