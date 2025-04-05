NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: La Salle-Peru’s Makenzie Chamberlain

La Salle-Peru sophomore Makenzie Chamberlain has been on a power surge to start the season.

The Cavalier catcher smacked three home runs last week to help L-P to four victories.

She finished the week 7-for-13 with nine RBIs and five runs. She launched a grand slam against Rock Falls and had home runs against Streator and Princeton.

“Makenzie has been a very good addition to the varsity team,” L-P coach Randy Huebbe said. “Going into the season, I knew she could hit and was going to hit well. But the power is a very pleasant surprise. She usually will always make great contact and hasn’t struck out. Makenzie also handles our pitchers well. To do what she’s doing these first couple of weeks at the varsity level as a sophomore is astounding. I am very proud of her for her accomplishments.”

For her performance, Chamberlain was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Chamberlain answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing softball and how did you get into it?

Chamberlain: I started softball like every other little girl and played city softball. I was 6 years old when I started playing. Honestly, I started to really get into softball once I began to play travel. If it wasn’t for my best friend’s mom asking my parents if I wanted to play softball at a tougher level, then I honestly don’t think I’d be playing now.

What do you enjoy about playing softball?

Chamberlain: I overall just enjoy the competitiveness of the game. I also strongly feel that the game is way better when people who are on your team and on the other team have heart and drive for the game.

What makes you a good softball player?

Chamberlain: I think what makes me a good softball player is having drive and heart for the game. Also that I put in work outside of practice. I feel that just shows myself that I can be better.

Besides L-P’s field, what is your favorite field you’ve played on?

Chamberlain: My all-time favorite field to play on is either Louisville Slugger Complex down in Peoria or Geneseo’s field.

Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions?

Chamberlain: When I catch I always make sure to put my left shin guard on then my right one. I also do a quick little prayer before a game too.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Chamberlain: I would probably travel to Mexico. I just would want to enjoy the nice weather down there.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Chamberlain: I would win with strawberries if anything. They have been one of my favorites since I was a little kid.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired or watching?

Chamberlain: I will never get tired of watching ‘Forest Gump’ or any kind of Adam Sandler movie.

Who is an athlete you’d like to get advice from and why?

Chamberlain: I actually would love to get advice from L-P’s previous catcher Addie Duttlinger (who now plays for St. Louis University). She is just such an amazing athlete and especially a softball player. Just getting advice from her on how I could do better and try to fill her shows would just be an honor.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Chamberlain: My performance last week had me quite surprised. At the same time, I feel like I need to expect that out of myself. I caught well and I was seeing the ball like a beach ball. The home runs, holy cow, that most definitely caught me by surprise. The thing is now I have to remember that I need to swing for base hits, not home runs. I need to remember the little things, that’s all.