St. Bede baseball wins on walk-off single: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

St. Bede 3, El Paso-Gridley 2: Carson Riva singled in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Geno Dinges for a walkoff nonconference victory Tuesday in Peru.

Riva was 2 for 3 and Dinges went 2 for 4 and scored two runs. Gus Burr had a run and an RBI for the Bruins (8-0).

Gino Ferrari started and got a no-decision, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out 12 and walking three in five innings.

Ranbir Saini earned the win in relief with two scoreless innings, giving up one hit with three strikeouts and no walks.

Putnam County 4, Midland 1: Traxton Mattingly threw a complete game to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.

He gave up one run on five hits while striking out nine and walking one.

Daric Wiesbrock was 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI for PC (8-0, 3-0 TCC), while Jonathon Stunkel doubled and drove in a run and Jaden Stoddard doubled and scored a run.

Bureau Valley 14, Mendota 0 (6 inn.): Logan Philhower threw a no-hitter as the Storm earned a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Philhower struck out 12 batters and walked one.

He also went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs for Bureau Valley (6-2), while Landen Birdsley was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs and Blake Foster was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Dane Doyle took the loss on the mound for Mendota (4-2).

Seneca 3, Henry-Senachwine 2: Carson Rowe and Caleb Wiesbrock each went 1 for 3 and scored a run as the Mallards came up short in a Tri-County Conference game in Seneca.

Austin Keith was 1 for 3 and drove in a run for Henry (1-4, 0-2 TCC), while Jacob Miller took the loss on the mound, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in a complete game.

Annawan-Wethersfield 15, Earlville 0 (4 inn.): Joe Clifford doubled for one of the Red Raiders’ three hits in a nonconference loss in Annawan.

Easton Fruit was the losing pitcher for Earlville (1-4).

SOFTBALL

Putnam County 15, Midland 4 (6 inn.): Kennedy Holocker hit three doubles, drove in three runs and scored two runs to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.

Ella Pyszka was 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs for PC (2-6, 1-2 TCC), while Chloe Parcher and Ella Irwin each had two hits with two runs and an RBI.

Seneca 8, Henry-Senachwine 0: The Mallards were no-hit in a Tri-County Conference loss in Seneca.

Addy Robbins reached base on a walk for Henry (4-1, 1-1 TCC). Lauren Harbison took the loss in the circle as she gave up eight runs on 11 hits with nine strikeouts and four walks in a complete game.

Annawan-Wethersfield 16, Earlville 6 (5 inn.): Addie Scherer had three hits, including a double, drove in two runs and scored two runs as the Red Raiders lost a nonconferene game in Annawan.

Sam Knauf had two hits, two RBIs and a run for Earlville (3-2), while Bailey Miller had two hits and two runs and Riley Kelly took the loss in the circle.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Sterling: Bureau Valley placed fourth among 12 teams at the Rosenberry Invite at the Westwood Complex.

The Storm scored 52 points. Kewanee won with 88. Princeton (35) was sixth, Hall (23) was eighth, Amboy (21) tied for ninth and St. Bede (12) was 11th.

Andrew Roth placed second in the 60-meter hurdles (8.93 seconds) for BV, while the Storm 4x800 relay of Nathan Siri, Adrian Gallardo, Alex Gallardo and Maddox Moore took second in 9:10.05.

For the Tigers, Ian Morris placed second in the shot put with a throw of 13.78 meters and the 4x400 relay of Casey Etheridge, Deacon Gutshall, Gavin Lanham and Ayden Agushi was second in 3:49.67.

Hall’s Jeremy Smith was runner-up in the triple jump with a leap of 12.47 meters, Amboy’s Joel Billhorn won the 400 in 53 seconds and was third in the 200 in 24.06 seconds and Greyson Marincic won the 60 hurdles in 8.86 seconds.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

IVCC 16-8, Sauk Valley 3-0: The Eagles swept an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Oglesby.

Maddy Pangrcic was 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, eight RBIs and two runs in IVCC’s 16-3, five-inning win in the opener, while Emma Augustine was 4 for 4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs and Shae Simons was 3 for 4 with four runs and two RBIs.

Simons also was the winning pitcher as she allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk in a complete game.

In IVCC’s 8-0, five-inning win in the second game, Callee Bauer was 3 for 3 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs, Pangrcic doubled twice and drove in two runs and Simons was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs.

Kara Staley threw a two-hit shutout with two strikeouts and no walks.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

IVCC 7-3, Sauk Valley 3-4: The Eagles split an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Dixon.

IVCC scored four runs in the ninth in its 7-3 win in the opener. Matthew Reksnis was 3 for 4 with a run and Jaydon Riggs doubled and scored twice.

Connor Price was the winning pitcher with two innings of scoreless relief.

Casey Clennon was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs in the Eagles’ 4-3 loss in the second game, while Reksnis was 2 for 3 with a run.

Peyton Dye took the loss on the mound.

GIRLS SOCCER

Coal City 8, Mendota 0: Ariana Sanchez made 17 saves in the Trojans’ nonconference loss in Coal City.

Ottawa 9, DePue-Hall 0: The Little Giants lost a nonconference game in Ottawa.