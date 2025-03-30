L-P baseball tops Princeton: Saturday’s NewsTribune/BCR roundup

L-P's Jett Hill is safe at first base as the ball enters the glove of Princeton's first baseman Jordan Reinhardt on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at Princeton High School. (Scott Anderson)

BASEBALL

La Salle-Peru 7, Princeton 3: Gavin Kallis doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run to lead the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory Saturday in La Salle.

Kaedin Bond was 1 for 4 with two RBIs for L-P (4-3). Jett Hill tossed four innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits with two strikeouts and a walk, to earn the win.

Ace Christiansen had half of the Tigers’ four hits as he was 2 for 3 and scored two runs. Ryan Jagers was the losing pitcher for Princeton (0-2-1).

Princeton's Noah LaPorte makes a catch on the run in center field against L-P on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at Princeton High School. (Scott Anderson)

St. Bede 18, Somonauk 6 (6 inn.): The Bruins scored 10 runs in the sixth inning in a nonconference victory in Somonauk.

Alan Spencer was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs, AJ Hermes doubled drove in three runs and scored a run and Carson Riva was 2 for 4 with three runs and an RBI.

Geno Dinges earned the win in relief for St. Bede (6-0) as he allowed one run on two hits with five strikeouts and one walk in 3 1/3 innings.

Hall 8, Geneseo 4: Noah Plym went 3 for 5 and drove in five runs to help the Red Devils to a nonconference victory in Geneseo.

Jaxton Pinter was 2 for 4 with a double and three runs for Hall (5-3), while Jack Jablonski was 2 for 3 and scored twice.

Braden Curran earned the win on the mound as he allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Putnam County 4, Annawan-Wethersfield 3 (8 inn.): The Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull out a nonconference victory in Granville.

Drew Carlson drove in the winning run with a single, while Traxton Mattingly had a two-run single to tie the game in the eighth.

Carlson finished 3 for 3 and Mattingly was 2 for 5.

Carlson got a no decision on the mound as he allowed one run on six hits with three strikeouts and no walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Mattingly was the winning pitcher for PC (6-0) with one inning of relief, giving up one run on two hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Mendota 8, Westmont 4: Braiden Freeman doubled twice and scored two runs to help the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

He also started on the mound and tossed four scoreless innings, giving up one hit while striking out seven and walking three.

Rhett Watson was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run for Mendota (3-1).

Bureau Valley 9, Polo 0: Blake Foster, Drake Taylor and Logan Philhower combined for a two-hit shutout as the Storm picked up a nonconference win in Polo.

Foster started and gave up two hits while striking out eight and walking none in four innings. He also went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Tyce Barkman went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI for BV (5-1).

Henry-Senachwine 4, Princeville 2: Carson Rowe used his arm and his bat to help the Mallards earn their first win of the season in a nonconference game in Henry.

Rowe was the winning pitcher for Henry (1-3) as he gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out 11 and walking one in six innings.

He also went 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI, while Caleb Wiesbrock was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Dunlap 8, Fieldcrest 0: The Knights had four hits in a nonconference loss in Wenona.

Drew Overocker took the loss on the mound for Fieldcrest (3-3).

SOFTBALL

Henry-Senachwine 4, Alwood/Woodhull 3 (9 inn.): Rachel Eckert scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Mallards edged the defending 1A state champions in a nonconference game in Henry.

Eckert finished 3 for 4 with a double and a run for Henry (3-0), while Brooklynn Thompson was 3 for 4 with a run.

Lauren Harbison pitched a complete game, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out 13 batters and walking two.

St. Bede 12, Annawan 2 (5 inn.): Ava Balestri and Sadie Leffleman each launched a home run to lead the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Peru.

Balestri finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs. Lily Bosnich was 3 for 3 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs and Emma Slingsby went 3 for 3, scored three runs and drove in a run for St. Bede (5-0).

Chipper Rossi threw three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out one, to earn the win.

Bureau Valley 15, Polo 1 (6 inn.): Sadie Bailey went 3 for 5 with a double, three runs and an RBI to help the Storm to a nonconference victory in Polo.

Emma Stull was 2 for 4, drove in three runs and scored a run for BV (5-2), while Emily Wright was 4 for 5 with two doubles, a run and an RBI.

Mallery Maubach earned the win as she gave up one run on five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Bloomington: Mendota junior Sebastian Carlos placed second in the 400-meter dash in the Illinois Prep Top Times Class 2A Meet at Illinois Wesleyan University.

He tied his personal record with a time of 51.02 seconds.

Princeton senior Cade Odell finished 14th in the shot put (14.28 meters) and La Salle-Peru senior Griffin Hammers was 17th in the 800 (2:05.8).

In the girls meet, Mendota sophomore Mariyah Elam medaled in three events.

She placed sixth in the long jump (5.33m), tied for sixth in the high jump (1.52m) and finished eighth in the triple jump (10.96m).

Princeton junior Camryn Driscoll placed eighth in the 400 in 1:00.08.

Mendota sophomore Aby Buettner finished 12th in the long jump (5.01m).

GIRLS SOCCER

Princeton 4, Monmouth-Roseville 1: The Tigresses moved to 2-1 with a Three Rivers Conference victory in Princeton.

MEN’S GOLF

At Normal: IVCC placed ninth among 16 teams at Illinois Central College’s Cougar Shoutout at Weibring Golf Club.

Jon Cooper led the Eagles as he shot an 82 to place 23rd.