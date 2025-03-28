Putnam County baseball rallies to beat Seneca: Thursday’s NewsTribune/BCR roundup

BASEBALL

Putnam County 6, Seneca 3: The Panthers scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning Thursday to pull out a Tri-County Conference victory in Seneca.

Johnathon Stunkel was 2 for 3 with a double and scored two runs for PC (5-0, 2-0), while Drew Carlson was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Traxton Mattingly doubled, drove in a run and scored a run.

Stunkel got a no decision on the mound as he gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Jaden Stoddard threw an inning of scoreless relief for the win, while Carlson tossed a perfect seventh with two strikeouts.

St. Bede 7, Midland 0: Gino Ferrari and AJ Hermes combined for a one-hit shutout to lead the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.

Ferrari earned the win as he gave up one hit with five strikeouts and four walks in five innings, while Hermes threw two hitless innings.

Stuart McGunnigal was 1 for 4 and drove in two runs for St. Bede (5-0, 2-0), while Carson Riva was 2 for 5 with a double and a run.

Princeton 6, Rock Falls 6: Will Lott went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in four runs as the Tigers and Rockets played to a tie in a nonconference game in Rock Falls.

Ace Christiansen and Nolan Kloepping each scored two runs for Princeton (0-1-1).

Tyler Forristall started and pitched four scoreless innings, allowing five hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Lott tossed two scoreless innings to finish the game, giving up no hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Princeton’s Tyler Forristall fires a pitch against Rock Falls Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 6, Coal City 3: Anna Riva launched a two-run home run to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in Coal City.

Riva finished 2 for 3. Karmen Piano went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for L-P (4-2), while Izzy Pecchio and Lydia Steinbach each went 2 for 3 with a run.

Taylor Vescogni was the winning pitcher as she allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

St. Bede 13, Midland 1 (5 inn.): Ava Balestri went 3 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs as the Bruins cruised to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.

Lily Bosnich smacked a home run as part of a 2 for 4, two-run, two-RBI game, while Morgan Mercer was 3 for 4 with a triple, a pair of RBIs and a pair of runs.

Macy Strauch was the winning pitcher for St. Bede (4-0, 4-0).

Seneca 15, Putnam County 1 (5 inn.): Kennedy Holocker doubled for PC’s only hit and drove in the Panthers’ only run in a Tri-County Conference loss in Seneca.

Holocker took the loss in the circle for PC (1-5, 0-2).

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 4, Ottawa 0: Crystal Garcia scored four goals to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Elaina Reddin had two assists, while Brisa Cervantes and Noemi Arteaga each had one assist.

Mendota’s defense of Arteaga, Kaley Siemer, Addy Allensworth and Lupita Sandoval in front of goalie Ariana Sanchez helped the Trojans (3-1) record their third consecutive shutout.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

IVCC 10-2, Carl Sandburg 6-10: The Eagles and Chargers split an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Galesburg.

Maddy Pangrcic went 4 for 5 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs in IVCC’s 10-6 win in the opener, while Emma Augustine was 2 for 3 with a home run and Ava Lambert was 3 for 5 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs.

Kara Staley threw a complete game, allowing six runs on 12 hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.

In IVCC’s 10-2, five-inning loss in the second game, Avah Moriarty went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Lambert took the loss in the circle.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Prairie State 4-5, 3-4: The Eagles lost a pair of one-run games in a nonconference doubleheader in Chicago Heights.

Matthew Reksnis went 2 for 4 with a triple, a double and two runs as IVCC lost 4-3 in the opener. Ethan Plym took the loss on the mound as he gave up four unearned runs on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks in 5⅓ innings.

In IVCC’s 5-4 loss in the second game, Ashton Pecher was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Nolan VanDuzer was the losing pitcher.