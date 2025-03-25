L-P can’t get big hit in 7th in 1-run loss to Pontiac

L-P's Jacob Gross throws to second base after making a diving catch against Pontiac on Monday at Huby Sarver Field inside the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

LA SALLE – Going into the bottom of the seventh inning, La Salle-Peru trailed by a run.

The Cavaliers managed to get runners on second and third with one out, but they couldn’t push a run across as they lost 7-6 to Pontiac in a nonconference game in their home opener Monday.

“I thought at times at the plate we did a good job of fighting and scrapping, but then there were a few times that we got undisciplined and it came back to bite us,” L-P coach Matt Glupczynski said.

After a strikeout to start the bottom of the seventh, Jackson Piecha hit a ball into shallow left field, which got past sliding Pontiac left fielder Drew Lauritsen for a double.

Grey Ernat was hit by a pitch and both runners moved into scoring position on a wild pitch.

L-P's Kaedin Bond connects with a hit against Pontiac on Monday, March 24, 2025 at Huby Sarver Field inside the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Adrian Arzola drew a walk to load the bases with one out.

Brevyn Vogel hit a fly ball to shallow left and Lauritsen caught it. Piecha took a few steps off third but did not run home.

“That’s on me because it was bad communication on my part,” Glupczynski said.

With two outs, Jacob Gross hit a high fly ball to shallow center field that was caught to end the game.

“I really thought that we’d push one across there,” Glupczynski said about the seventh. “We just couldn’t get the big hit.”

While the L-P offense didn’t come through in the final inning, the Cavs started strong.

Arzola led off with a single and Vogel and Gross drew back-to-back walks to load the bases.

Following a fielder’s choice and a strikeout, the Cavs got on the scoreboard with two outs.

Jentz Watson drew a bases-loaded walk before Brandon Lamps delivered a two-run single to center. Watson scored when a throw to second base got into center field.

“I thought the kids had a really great approach,” Glupczynski said. “They took a couple tight pitches that they laid off of to be able to set the table and then we got a couple timely hits.”

The L-P bats went cold in the next three innings as the Cavs managed just two hits as they were unable to add on.

“That’s where we got a little bit undisciplined,” Glupczynski said. “I thought we started pulling off with our front side and staying to the middle of the diamond and we were just doing some things that are not characteristic of ourselves.”

Pontiac tied the game with four runs in the second and took the lead with a pair of runs in the fourth. L-P tied it in the fifth on a two-run double by Arzola.

In the sixth, Pontiac’s Ryson Eilts reached on an error to lead off and later scored the winning run on a two-out RBI single by Tommy Oestmann.

Jett Hill started and got a no decision for L-P as he allowed four runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks in three innings.

Rock Radtke took the loss in relief as he gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

“I thought Rock Radtke did an excellent job keeping us in the game,” Glupczynski said. “He came in in a tough situation. He had just thrown Saturday. He was able to complete and pound the zone. He gave us a lot of innings. Normally, Rock is a one-two inning type of guy. It was a great job by him to compete.”

L-P, which is 2-2, has four games this week.

“We’re young,” Glupczynski said. “We have to just keep working. We have to stay disciplined. We have to show up every day and give great effort. If we can do that, we’re going to be fine. If we start thinking we don’t need to do those things, then we’re going to be in trouble.”