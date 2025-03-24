2025 NewsTribune Girls Wrestling All-Area Team

La Salle-Peru's Sarah Lowery looks to pin Sterling's Jenavieve Echols in a 110-pound match this season. Lowery went 14-9. (Tom Sistak)

A look at the top girls wrestlers in the NewsTribune area for the 2024-25 season.

Kiely Domyancich

Kiely Domyancich, jr., 115, La Salle-Peru: The 2025 NewsTribune Girls Wrestler of the Year was dominant all season, going 34-4 with 23 pins and seven technical falls. She won the Rockford East, Princeton, Springfield, Ottawa and Interstate 8 Conference tournaments and placed second at Mahomet-Seymour. Domyancich won the Metamora Regional, placed third at the Geneseo Sectional and took fifth at state, becoming L-P’s first female state medalist.

Kalista Frost

Kalista Frost, fr., 100, La Salle-Peru: Frost had a strong freshman season for the Cavaliers, going 15-14 with all 15 wins coming via fall. She placed third at the Mahomet-Seymour, Springfield and Interstate 8 Conference tournaments and took fourth at Rockford East and Princeton. Frost finished fourth at the Metamora Regional to earn a sectional berth.

Izzy Gibson

Izzy Gibson, jr., 140, Princeton: Gibson placed second at the Ottawa tournament and fifth at the inaugural Princeton Girls Invitational. She took second at the Metamora Regional to earn a sectional berth. Gibson finished 15-6.

Bailey Herr (Photo provided by PCHS)

Bailey Herr, sr., 190, Putnam County-Hall: Herr had a strong finish to her career as she placed third at the Metamora Regional to qualify for the sectional. She also placed fourth at the Ottawa tournament.

Ella Irwin

Ella Irwin, jr., 235, Putnam County-Hall: Irwin earned a sectional berth for the second year in a row by placing third at the Metamora Regional.

Sarah Lowery

Sarah Lowery, so., 110, La Salle-Peru: Lowery went 14-9 with all 14 wins by fall. She was runner-up at the Princeton, Ottawa and Mahomet-Seymour tournaments. She finished fourth at the Springfield tournament.