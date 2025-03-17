2025 NewsTribune baseball preview capsules: Princeton, Fieldcrest, BV have veteran teams

With the season starting Monday, here’s a look at baseball teams around the NewsTribune area.

Coach: Chris Newsome

Top returners: Jaden Stoddard, sr., 1B/P; AJ Furar, sr., 2B; Johnathon Stunkel, jr., SS/OF/P; Miles Main, sr., C/P; Drew Carlson, sr., 2B/OF/P; Kade Zimmerlein, so., 3B/P; Daric Wiesbrock, sr., OF/P; Cameron Spradling, sr., OF; Traxton Mattingly, jr., C/1B/3B/P; Brayden Zuniga, jr., OF/P

Key newcomers: Tayton Kays, jr., OF/P; Maddox Poole, fr., IF/P

Worth noting: The Panthers return almost everyone from last year’s team that went 7-19. “Experience will be something we rely on this year,” Newsome said. “Our guys have shown a willingness and hunger to put in the work to get better so that we can put out a product that is competitive every time we take the field.” Stunkel (.300 ba, 22 R, 16 RBIs in 2024) and Mattingly (.286, 12 RBIs, 11 R) are expected to lead the way offensively, while Poole “has the capabilities to be an impact player for us.” Returners Carlson, Main, Stoddard, Wiesbrock, Furar, Spradling, Kays, Zungia and Zimmerlein also will contribute offensively. “I expect our offense to be constantly evolving throughout the season based on who we are facing on a daily basis,” Newsome said. “There are some solid arms in our conference so we may have to play some small ball at times. I anticipate this group of guys to provide a more heady type of play both in the batter’s box and on the base paths.” Newsome expects to have pitching depth with Stoddard, Stunkel, Main, Carlson, Mattingly, Zimmerlein, Zungia, Kays and Wiesbrock logging innings.

Coach: Cody Zinke

Top returners: Braiden Freeman, sr., P/SS; Evan McPheeters, sr., IF/P/OF; Brody Hartt, jr. C/IF/P; Dane Doyle, jr., P/1B; Jack Gillespie, sr., C/OF/IF

Key newcomers: Gavin Evans, jr.; IF/OF; Payton Gagliardo, jr., IF/OF; Rhett Watson sr., OF; Oscar Castaneda, fr., IF/P; Esten Otero, fr., IF/P

Worth noting: The Trojans only have 16 players in the program so they will only have a varsity team this fall. Zinke expects Freeman and Doyle to lead the pitching staff. McPheeters also will log a lot of innings, while Gillespie, Hartt, Castaneda and Otero also will pitch. “Guys with limited experience are going to have to get more comfortable on the mound and step up for us,” Zinke said. Freeman (.261 ba, 14 R in 2024) and Hartt (.328) will be counted on to lead a young lineup. “Freeman and Hartt are going to set the table for us. I expect both of them to get on base quite a bit,” Zinke said. “The top of our order will have to be big for us because of the inexperience we will have in the bottom of the order.” Gillespie will be a big run producer, while Doyle, McPheeters and Watson also will be in the mix in the middle of the order. Castaneda and Otero could also work their way into the heart of the lineup. “I expect to compete in every game we play, and in order to do that we will need our guys with varsity experience to lead our younger guys,” Zinke said.

Coach: Wick Warren

Top returners: Jordan Reinhardt, sr., P/IF; Noah LaPorte, sr., OF/P; Luke Smith, sr., P; Will Lott, sr., IF/P; Ace Christiansen, sr., C; Jace Stuckey, sr., IF/OF/P; Nolan Kloepping, sr., IF/OF; Tyler Forristall, jr., P

Key newcomers: Ryan Jagers, jr., IF/P; Braden Shaw, so., P; Stihl Brokaw, jr., IF; Jack Oester, fr., IF

Worth noting: The Tigers have a senior-heavy team that’s looking to improve on last year’s 9-13 record and contend for a regional championship. Reinhardt (.508 average in 2024), Christiansen (.412) and Lott (.338) will be among the team’s top offensive weapons along with LaPorte. “Jordan, Ace, William and Nolan were our leading hitters last season and I expect big things at the plate from all four this season,” Warren said. “I expect Noah to be the leading defensive centerfielder in the area and to contribute in a big way offensively. Jace has looked very good in preseason hitting work.” Princeton will have plenty of options on the mound, led by Reinhardt (2-2, 3.54 ERA), Lott (3-0, 3.88 ERA) and Forristall (3.88 ERA). “We face a good, tough schedule, but we have a very experienced team and we expect to be competitive with all our opponents,” Warren said.

Coach: Ryan Schisler

Top returners: Elijah Endress., sr., IF/P; Bryce Helms, sr., P/OF; Logan Philhower, jr., IF/P; Brock Rediger, sr., IF/P; Landon Smith, sr., IF; Landen Birdsley,, sr., IF/OF; Drake Taylor, so., IF; Blake Foster, so., IF/P.

Worth noting: As they enter the Lincoln Trail Conference, the Storm have an experienced roster, led by three-year players Endress, Helms and Philhower, who were all-conference picks last spring. “It’s a nice group of guys that were motivated to put in the work in the offseason and I think we learned a lot as a group last year from the highs and lows, so if we can learn from our mistakes and play a more aggressive brand of baseball this season this will be a pretty dangerous team,” Schisler said. Helms and Endress will lead the pitching staff. Helms was 4-2 with a 1.90 ERA last season and Endress was 3-3 with a 2.39 ERA. Offensively, Endress is the team’s top returning weapon after hitting .438 with 21 RBIs, 17 runs and 21 steals. Birdsley (.304) and Philhower (.286, 19 RBIs, 12 SB) also will be key hitters in the lineup. Schisler is looking forward to the new challenge of the LTC. “We have played most of the eastern half of the conference for years, but we are coming into Mercer County’s schedule this year on the western half, so we aren’t too familiar with the teams there. I think that’s exciting as that allows us to set any history aside and just focus on playing our best baseball each day.”

Coach: Dillon Reel

Top returners: Easton Fruit, sr., P/OF; Grady Harp, sr., OF; Aaden Browder, so., P/1B; James Henne, sr., P/1B; Joe Clifford, sr., C/Ut.; Declan Brennan, so., P/Ut.; Hayden Spoonmore, so., SS/P

Key newcomers: Austin Todd, sr., IF/P; Lane Rohrer, fr., OF/P;, Adam Waite, sr., Ut./P

Worth noting: The Red Raiders had solid wins near the end of last season they hope mean good things entering the 2025 season. “We want to finish at the top of the conference,” Reel said. “This team has a great group of seniors who are leaders on and off the field. Add in the amount of sophomores returning from their first season of varsity play and it looks promising. Coming off last year with big wins over Somonauk and Newark, we’re hoping to build on that.” Pitching depth and experience are expected to be the team’s strengths with Henne, Fruit, Brennan, Browder and Spoonmore logging time on the mound. Offensively, the Red Raiders look to put the ball in play and move runners. “We want to be aggressive on the base paths and put pressure on the opponent.”

Coach: Mark Brown

Top returners: Zach Johnson, sr., IF; Eli Gerdes, jr., OF; Lucas Anson, jr., IF/OF/C; Layten Gerdes, jr., IF/P; Drew Overocker, so., IF; Lucas May, jr., OF; Jordan Heider, sr., IF; Tyler Serna, sr., C/P; Cooper Haugens, sr., OF/IF

Worth noting: The Knights return eight starters from last year’s team that went 11-13 overall and 7-4 in the Heart of Illinois Conference, including all-HOIC players in Heider, Anson, Layten Gerdes and Serna. “Many of the juniors and seniors have started the previous two seasons,” Brown said. “There should be very little they haven’t seen. Not that this guarantees more wins by any means, but they will be prepared for what the season brings.” Heider and Eli and Layten Gerdes will hit toward the top of the lineup, while Serna, May and Johnson will be in the middle of the order. Serna and Layten Gerdes are the team’s top two pitchers, but Brown said “all of the guys can throw.” “We have been talking this entire offseason about an all-in approach to the game,” Brown said. “Since the first night of practice, our focus has been on establishing routines and goals, which focus more on the mental side of the game.”

Coach: Ted Rowe

Top returners: Carson Rowe, jr.; Jacob Miller, jr.; Austin Keith, so.; Jayden DeWeerth, jr.

Key newcomers: Caleb Wiesbrock, fr.; Ben Meachum, jr.

Worth noting: Carson Rowe returns after earning Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State honors last season. He his .422 and recorded a 2.11 ERA. He’ll start the season as the team’s leadoff hitter. “We have a lot of new hitters, so the order is yet to be determined,” Ted Rowe said. “Our offense will score by moving runners over and hitting them in. There’s potential pop with a few hitters, but no major power hitters.” Rowe also will be the team’s ace, while Miller will be the Mallard’s No. 2 pitcher after recording a 2.91 ERA last year. Meachum will step in as the team’s No. 3 pitcher. “If Jacob can dial his control in, he can potentially rival Carson as our ace,” Ted Rowe said. When not pitching, Rowe will play shortstop and Miller will be in left field. Keith will play center field and Wiesbrock will catch. Other possible starters are Landon Harbison at second base, DeWeerth at third base and Ashton Sprague at fiest base. “Defense will be the team’s strength,” Ted Rowe said.