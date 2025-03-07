NewsTribune sports briefs: Players from St. Bede, Putnam County, Henry earn All-Tri-County

Henry-Senachwine's Kaitlyn Anderson looks to pass during a game this season. Anderson was named to the All-Tri-County Conference first team. (Scott Anderson)

Henry-Senachwine junior Carson Rowe was voted to the five-player All-Tri-County Conference first team.

St. Bede junior Gino Ferrari was an honorable mention selection.

Seneca senior Paxton Giertz was named Tri-County Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

On the girls side, Henry-Senachwine senior Kaitlyn Anderson was selected to the five-player first team.

St. Bede junior Lili McClain was voted to the second team, while St. Bede senior Ashlyn Ehm, St. Bede junior Savannah Bray, Putnam County senior Maggie Spratt and Henry senior Lauren Harbison were honorable mention picks.

Roanoke-Benson junior Brianna Harms was voted Tri-County Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Three area players named unanimous All-Three Rivers East

Hall senior Ella Sterling and Princeton juniors Keighley Davis and Cameron Driscoll were unanimously named to the All-Three Rivers Conference East Division team.

Hall junior Charlie Pellegrini also was voted to the first team.

Mendota senior Ava Eddy and Princeton senior Paige Jesse were selected to the second team, while Hall senior Kennedy Wozniak, Hall junior Caroline Morris and Princeton freshman Payton Brandt were honorable mention picks.

Fieldcrest’s Macy Gochanour named All-HOIC

Fieldcrest junior Macy Gochanour was voted to the seven-player All-Heart of Illinois Conference first team and also was named to the honorable mention defensive team.

Fieldcrest sophomore Terilynn Timmerman was an honorable mention selection.

Three BV girls named All-Lincoln Trail

Bureau Valley sophomore Libby Endress was voted second-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference, while Storm senior Bella Birkey and freshman Brooke Helms were special mention picks.