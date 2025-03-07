NewsTribune sports briefs: L-P athletes earn All-Interstate 8 honors

L-P's Brie Ruppert goes up for a basket during a game this season. Ruppert was selected All-Interstate 8 Conference. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle-Peru athletes in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls bowling, boys and girls wrestling, competitive cheerleading and competitive dance were named to All-Interstate 8 Conference teams for their performance this season.

In boys basketball, L-P senior Mikey Hartman was selected first-team all-conference, while freshman Marion Persich was honorable mention.

Kaneland’s Marshawn Cocroft was unanimously voted I-8 Player of the Year.

In girls basketball, L-P junior Brie Ruppert was voted to the first team, while senior Elli Sine was an honorable mention selection.

Kaneland’s Kendra Brown was unanimously chosen as I-8 Player of the Year.

In girls bowling, L-P’s Cameron Perra and Anna Ricci were named all-conference, while Zach Quick and Emerson Vasquez earned the honor in boys bowling.

L-P wrestlers Reegan Kellett, Zach Pocivasek and Kiely Domyancich were named all-conference.

In competitive cheerleading, L-P’s Marly Escatel and Elena Leone were named all-conference, while Claire Boudreau and Lydia Steinbach were selected all-conference in competitive dance.