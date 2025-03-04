NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Hall’s Jack Jablonski

Hall senior Jack Jablonski had a senior night to remember.

In his last home game, Jablonski poured in 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds against Newman on Feb. 18.

“Jack had about the best senior night you could possible have,” Hall coach Mike Filippini said. “Having 27 points and 12 rebounds was a great memory for him in his last game ever played at Red Devil Gymnasium.”

For his performance, Jablonski was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Jablonski answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing basketball and how did you get into it?

Jablonski: I started playing in third grade. I got into it because my cousins and friends played, and I wanted to try it.

What do you enjoy about playing basketball?

Jablonski: I enjoy the teamwork, then fast pace and the challenge of improving my skills while competing.

What makes you a good basketball player?

Jablonski: My strong work ethic, dedication to improving my skills and ability to work well with teammates make me a good basketball player.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Jablonski: My favorite sports memory was scoring 27 points in my last home game.

Who is the best athlete you’ve ever competed against?

Jablonski: The best athlete I’ve ever competed against was (Princeton senior) Noah LaPorte.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Jablonski: If I could travel anywhere in the world, I would go to the Bahamas for the nice weather and beaches.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Jablonski: I could win an eating contest with pizza as it’s my favorite food and I can eat a lot of it.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Jablonski: ‘Step Brothers.’

What are your plans after high school?

Jablonski: After high school, I plan to attend Monmouth College to play football and pursue my degree in accounting.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance against Newman?

Jablonski: Last week, I felt my individual performance was strong, but there’s always room for improvement.