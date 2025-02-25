BCR boys basketball regional update, Feb. 25

Class 1A Amboy Regional
Monday, Feb. 24
(2) Annawan 60, (16) DePue 22
(9) Amboy 64, (11) Hiawatha 50
(3) Forreston 68, (14) LaMoille 35
(7) St. Bede 64, (12) Ashton-Franklin Center 47
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Game 5 - (2) Annawan (22-6) vs. (9) Amboy (13-17), 6 p.m.
Game 6 - (3) Forreston (20-12) vs. (7) St. Bede (14-18), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Title - Winners 5-6, 7 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to Pecatonica Sectional to face winner of the Galena Regional at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 4.
Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Regional
Monday, Feb. 24
Marquette 66, Dwight 33
Newark 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 28
Serena 46, Earlville 30
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Game 4 - (2) Hinckley-Big Rock (23-8) vs. (7) Marquette (17-15), 6 p.m.
Game 5 - (3) Newark (18-13) vs. (6) Serena (17-15), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Title - Winners 5-6, 7 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to the Somonauk Sectional to face winner of the Elgin Harvest Christian Academy Regional at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 5.
Class 1A Savanna West Carroll Regional
Monday, Feb. 24
Eastland 87, West Carroll 32
Fulton 63, Polo 39
Galva 63, Wethersfield 39
Sterling Newman 68, Milledgeville 57
Wednesday, Feb. 26
(1) Eastland (28-4) vs. (6) Fulton (15-14), 6 p.m.
(4) Galva (20-7) vs. (5) Sterling Newman (18-14), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Title - Winners 5-6, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional
Monday, Feb. 24
Peoria Christian 71, Putnam County 29
Lowpoint-Washburn 58, Roanoke-Benson 46
Brimfield 58, Henry-Senachwine 43
Peoria Heights 55, Midland 32
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Game 5 - (1) Peoria Christian (23-9) vs. (9) Lowpoint-Washburn (15-13), 6 p.m.
Game 6 - (4) Brimfield (20-9) vs. (7) Peoria Heights (15-15), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Title - Winners 5-6, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Bureau Valley Regional
Monday, Feb. 24
(8) Oregon 51, (10) Erie-Prophetstown 42
(6) Bureau Valley 50, (11) Morrison 26
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Game 3 - (2) Rock Falls (21-8) vs. (8) Oregon (17-14), 6 p.m.
Game 4 - (3) Riverdale (20-9) vs. (6) Bureau Valley (21-11), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Title - Winners 3-4, 7 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to Marengo Sectional to face winner of the Rockford Regional at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4.
Class 2A Princeton Regional
Monday, Feb. 24
(7) Sandwich 59, (9) Hall 53
(5) Mendota 50, (12) Aurora Central Catholic 29
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Game 3 - (1) Seneca (25-6) vs. (7) Sandwich (20-11), 6 p.m.
Game 4 - (4) Princeton (18-12) vs. (5) Mendota (22-8), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Title - Winners 3-4, 7 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to Marengo Sectional to face winner of the Woodstock Regional at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5
Class 2A Mercer County Regional
Monday, Feb. 24
Kewanee 48, Monmouth-Roseville 43
Mercer County 66, Alleman 45
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Game 3 - (1) Sherrard (27-3) vs. (7) Kewanee (15-16), 6 p.m.
Game 4 - (4) Orion (24-7) vs. (5) Mercer County (14-17), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Title - Winners 3-4, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Macomb Regional
Monday, Feb. 24
Farmington 74, Knoxville 38
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Game 2 - (2) Rockridge (20-10) vs. (9) Farmington (10-19), 6 p.m.
Game 3 - (3) Macomb (21-4) vs. (8) Canton (11-18), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Title - Winners 2-3, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional
Monday, Feb. 24
Prairie Central 51, Herscher 46
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Game 2 - (2) Kankakee McNamara (22-7) vs. (7) Prairie Central (8-23), 6 p.m.
Game 3 - (3) Fieldcrest (22-9) vs. (6) Clifton Central (7-23), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Title - Winners 2-3, 7 p.m.
Class 3A L-P Regional
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Game 1 - (2) Streator vs. (7) Ottawa (9-18), 6 p.m. Game 2 - (3) Dixon (22-9) vs. (5) LaSalle-Peru (13-18), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Title - Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to Washington Sectional to face winner of the East Peoria Regional at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5
Class 3A Morris Regional
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Game 1 - (1) Kankakee (23-5) vs. (8) Pontiac (11-17), 6 p.m.
Game 2 - (4) Sterling (15-16) vs. (6) Morris (10-19), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Title - Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.