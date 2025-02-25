BCR boys basketball regional update, Feb. 25

St. Bede's Phil Gray eyes the hoop while making his way into the lane as Ashton-Franklin Center's Aaron Lester defends during the Class 1A Regional quarterfinal game on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 at St. Bede Academy. The Bruins (14-18) defeated AFC 64-47 to advance to Wednesday's regional semifinals against Forreston (20-12) at Amboy. (Scott Anderson)

Class 1A Amboy Regional

Monday, Feb. 24

(2) Annawan 60, (16) DePue 22

(9) Amboy 64, (11) Hiawatha 50

(3) Forreston 68, (14) LaMoille 35

(7) St. Bede 64, (12) Ashton-Franklin Center 47

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Game 5 - (2) Annawan (22-6) vs. (9) Amboy (13-17), 6 p.m.

Game 6 - (3) Forreston (20-12) vs. (7) St. Bede (14-18), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Title - Winners 5-6, 7 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to Pecatonica Sectional to face winner of the Galena Regional at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 4.

Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Regional

Monday, Feb. 24

Marquette 66, Dwight 33

Newark 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 28

Serena 46, Earlville 30

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Game 4 - (2) Hinckley-Big Rock (23-8) vs. (7) Marquette (17-15), 6 p.m.

Game 5 - (3) Newark (18-13) vs. (6) Serena (17-15), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Title - Winners 5-6, 7 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Somonauk Sectional to face winner of the Elgin Harvest Christian Academy Regional at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 5.

Class 1A Savanna West Carroll Regional

Monday, Feb. 24

Eastland 87, West Carroll 32

Fulton 63, Polo 39

Galva 63, Wethersfield 39

Sterling Newman 68, Milledgeville 57

Wednesday, Feb. 26

(1) Eastland (28-4) vs. (6) Fulton (15-14), 6 p.m.

(4) Galva (20-7) vs. (5) Sterling Newman (18-14), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Title - Winners 5-6, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional

Monday, Feb. 24

Peoria Christian 71, Putnam County 29

Lowpoint-Washburn 58, Roanoke-Benson 46

Brimfield 58, Henry-Senachwine 43

Peoria Heights 55, Midland 32

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Game 5 - (1) Peoria Christian (23-9) vs. (9) Lowpoint-Washburn (15-13), 6 p.m.

Game 6 - (4) Brimfield (20-9) vs. (7) Peoria Heights (15-15), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Title - Winners 5-6, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Bureau Valley Regional

Monday, Feb. 24

(8) Oregon 51, (10) Erie-Prophetstown 42

(6) Bureau Valle y 50, (11) Morrison 26

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Game 3 - (2) Rock Falls (21-8) vs. (8) Oregon (17-14), 6 p.m.

Game 4 - (3) Riverdale (20-9) vs. (6) Bureau Valle y (21-11), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Title - Winners 3-4, 7 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to Marengo Sectional to face winner of the Rockford Regional at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4.

Class 2A Princeton Regional

Monday, Feb. 24

(7) Sandwich 59, (9) Hall 53

(5) Mendota 50, (12) Aurora Central Catholic 29

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Game 3 - (1) Seneca (25-6) vs. (7) Sandwich (20-11), 6 p.m.

Game 4 - (4) Princeton (18-12) vs. (5) Mendota (22-8), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Title - Winners 3-4, 7 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to Marengo Sectional to face winner of the Woodstock Regional at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5

Class 2A Mercer County Regional

Monday, Feb. 24

Kewanee 48, Monmouth-Roseville 43

Mercer County 66, Alleman 45

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Game 3 - (1) Sherrard (27-3) vs. (7) Kewanee (15-16), 6 p.m.

Game 4 - (4) Orion (24-7) vs. (5) Mercer County (14-17), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Title - Winners 3-4, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Macomb Regional

Monday, Feb. 24

Farmington 74, Knoxville 38

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Game 2 - (2) Rockridge (20-10) vs. (9) Farmington (10-19), 6 p.m.

Game 3 - (3) Macomb (21-4) vs. (8) Canton (11-18), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Title - Winners 2-3, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional

Monday, Feb. 24

Prairie Central 51, Herscher 46

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Game 2 - (2) Kankakee McNamara (22-7) vs. (7) Prairie Central (8-23), 6 p.m.

Game 3 - (3) Fieldcrest (22-9) vs. (6) Clifton Central (7-23), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Title - Winners 2-3, 7 p.m.

Class 3A L-P Regional

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Game 1 - (2) Streator vs. (7) Ottawa (9-18), 6 p.m. Game 2 - (3) Dixon (22-9) vs. (5) LaSalle-Peru (13-18), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Title - Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to Washington Sectional to face winner of the East Peoria Regional at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5

Class 3A Morris Regional

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Game 1 - (1) Kankakee (23-5) vs. (8) Pontiac (11-17), 6 p.m.

Game 2 - (4) Sterling (15-16) vs. (6) Morris (10-19), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Title - Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.