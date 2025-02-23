L-P co-op swimming ends season at sectional: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS SWIMMING

At Normal: The La Salle-Peru co-op’s season came to an end with a sixth-place finish Saturday at the Normal Community Sectional.

No Cavaliers advanced to the state meet. Swimmers must win the sectional title or beat the qualifying standard to qualify for state.

Washington won the team title with 284.5 points. L-P had 117.

L-P had four top 5 finishes.

Jonathan Neu placed third in the 100-yard freestyle in 22.35 seconds, which was less than a second off the state-qualifying time of 21.75 seconds, and in the 100 freestyle in 49.36 seconds.

Neu also swam with Bo Weitl, Tucker Ditchfield and Brian Lowery to take third in the 200 medley relay in 1:45.69.

Lowery finished fifth in the 200 individual medley in 2:10.36.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Rock Valley 63, IVCC 57: Qu’amar Hobbs scored 15 points as the Eagles lost their regular season finale in Oglesby.

Roko Jurasovic had 10 points and Kahmr Dailey added 10 points for IVCC (11-19).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Rock Valley 81, IVCC 35: The Eagles finished the regular season 3-22 with a loss in Oglesby.