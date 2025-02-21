Princeton wrestlers fall into wrestlebacks: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS WRESTLING

At Champaign: Princeton’s five wrestlers in the Class 1A state tournament fell into wrestlebacks after Thursday’s action.

Augustus Swanson (120) pounds won his first match 9-4 before losing by technical fall in the quarterfinals. Kane Dauber (132) won by fall in 5:06 then was pinned in his quarterfinal. Ace Christiansen (144) won by 11-2 major decision before losing 10-3 in the quarterfinals.

Casey Etheridge (165) and Cade Odell (285) each lost his first match by decision.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mendota 58, Putnam County 36: Drew Becker scored 11 points as the Trojans won a nonconference game in Granville.

Cole Tillman and Braiden Freeman had 10 points each for Mendota (21-8).

Woodland 60, Earlville 48: Adam Waite had 17 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Streator.

Easton Fruit contributed 14 points and nine rebounds for Earlville (13-18).