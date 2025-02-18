Henry, Hall, Fieldcrest lose in regional semis: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mt. Pulaski 80, Henry-Senachwine 74 (2OT): Kaitlyn Anderson had 21 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and four assists as the No. 5-seeded Mallards came up short against the No. 3 Hilltoppers in a Class 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional semifinal Monday in Roanoke.

Lauren Harbison had 20 points, four rebounds and three assists for Henry (15-17), while Harper Schrock contributed 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Oregon 34, Hall 28: The No. 3-seeded Red Devils were upset by the No. 5 Hawks in a Class 2A Erie-Prophetstown Regional semifinal in Prophetstown.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 66, Fieldcrest 38: TeriLynn Timmerman scored 17 points as the No. 8-seeded Knights lost to the No. 1 Chiefs in a Class 2A Manual Regional semifinal in Peoria.

Macy Gochanour had eight points for Fieldcrest, which finishes the season 16-15.