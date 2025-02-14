Mendota rolls past Newark: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mendota 73, Newark 21: Ava Eddy scored 17 points to go along with eight steals, four rebounds and three assists to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Ella Cass had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, Laylie Denault contributed 10 points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists and Ella Martin added 10 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Henry-Senachwine 61, Peoria Heights 18: Brynna Anderson scored 17 points and grabbed three rebounds to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Henry.

Kaitlyn Anderson contributed 15 points and five rebounds for Henry, while Bella Williams added seven points.

Tremont 84, Fieldcrest 71: Macy Gochanour poured in 37 points but it wasn’t enough as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Minonk.

Pru Mangan and TeriLynn Timmerman had 15 points each for Fieldcrest (15-14, 6-6 HOIC).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 75, Kishwaukee 67: Qu’amar Hobbs had 18 points and eight rebounds as the Eagles earned an Arrowhead Conference game in Malta.

Roko Jurasovic scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for IVCC (11-17, 3-3), while London Cabrera had 13 points and Roderick Watson-Pearcey added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Kishwaukee 69, IVCC 37: The Eagles fell to 3-20 overall and 1-6 in the Arrowhead Conference with a loss in Malta.