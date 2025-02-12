Putnam County girls top Mendota: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Putnam County 48, Mendota 32: Addy Leatherman scored 17 points Tuesday to lead the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Granville.

Valeria Villagomez had 10 points for PC, while Eme Bouxsein contributed nine points.

Ava Eddy knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Mendota while also grabbing five rebounds and swiping a pair of steals.

St. Bede 50, Mercer County 45: Lili McClain scored 23 points to help the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Peru.

Savannah Bray had 12 points for St. Bede (19-12).

Kaneland 64, La Salle-Peru 45: Brie Ruppert scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in Maple Park.

Kelsey Frederick had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds for L-P, while Alexus Hines added nine points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 67, Flanagan-Cornell 57: Eddie Lorton poured in 27 points as the Knights earned a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Flanagan.

Jordan Heider scored 15 points for Fieldcrest, while Layten Gerdes added 10 points.

Newman 72, Putnam County 44: Juan Ramirez and Alan Castro scored 10 points each as the Panthers lost a nonconference game in Sterling.

Minooka 70, La Salle-Peru 48: The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in Minooka. L-P trailed 44-20 at halftime.

Riverdale 69, Hall 41: The Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Spring Valley.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 89, Carl Sandburg 81: Qu’amar Hobbs scored 23 points as the Eagles earned an Arrowhead Conference victory in Oglesby.

Roko Jurasovic had 20 points for IVCC (10-17), while Roderick Watson-Pearcy contributed 17 points.