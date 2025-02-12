NewsTribune area 2025 girls basketball regional preview

Members of the St. Bede girls basketball team react during a Class 1A state semifinal last season at CEFCU Arena in Normal. The Bruins begin their quest for a return trip to state Saturday against Gardner-South Wilmington in the Class 1A St. Bede Regional. (Scott Anderson)

Girls basketball regionals begin Saturday with the quarterfinal round.

Here’s a look at all the regionals involving teams in the NewsTribune area.

Class 3A

Washington Regional

Schedule: Saturday – No. 8 La Salle-Peru (11-16) at No. 6 Metamora (15-13), 6 p.m.; Monday – No. 1 Washington (29-1) vs. L-P/Metamora winner, 6 p.m., No. 3 Morris (23-5) vs. No. 5 Bloomington (15-11), 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 20 – Title game, 7 p.m.

Worth noting: La Salle-Peru has not beaten any opponent in the regional. The Cavaliers lost 52-37 to Metamora on Dec. 16 in the Ottawa Holiday Tournament and also have lost twice to Morris in Interstate 8 Conference play. L-P has not won a regional since 1991. Washington is ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Class 3A poll. The Panthers’ only loss is a 46-45 setback against Morton.

What’s next: Winner advances to the Ottawa Sectional to face the winner of the Richwoods Regional.

Class 2A

Erie Regional

Schedule: Saturday – No. 10 Morrison (4-24) at No. 9 Erie-Prophetstown (6-18), 1 p.m., No. 11 Rock Falls (3-26) at No. 5 Oregon (13-14), TBA; Monday – No. 2 Riverdale (19-9) vs. Morrison/E-P winner, 6 p.m., No. 3 Hall (16-12) vs. Rock Falls/Oregon winner, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 20 – Title game, 6:30 p.m.

Worth noting: Hall has not played either of its potential semifinal opponents or Riverdale. The Red Devils are looking for their first regional championship since winning four in a row from 2016-19. Hall last played in a regional final in 2019. Riverdale won the Hall Regional last season.

What’s next: Winner moves on to the Rock Falls Sectional to play the winner of the Stillman Valley Regional.

Princeton Regional

Schedule: Saturday – No. 8 Somonauk/Leland (12-17) at No. 7 Bureau Valley (12-19), 3 p.m., No. 12 Mendota (3-24) at No. 6 Sandwich (13-14), TBA; Tuesday – No. 1 Alleman (22-8) vs. Somonauk/BV winner, 6 p.m., No. 4 Princeton (19-9) vs. Mendota/Sandwich winner, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 20 – Title game, 7 p.m.

Worth noting: Princeton, Mendota and Bureau Valley are looking to end long regional title droughts. The Tigresses last won a plaque in 2007, the Trojans in 2015 and the Storm in 2014. Princeton has lost in regional finals in each of the past two seasons. The Tigresses likely will face a familiar opponent if they reach this year’s final on their home floor in Alleman. The Pioneers beat Princeton 58-27 in a regional final last season en route to winning a sectional championship. Alleman also beat the Tigresses 60-35 this season Jan. 18. Princeton has beaten Mendota twice but hasn’t played Sandwich. The Trojans, who have not won since Dec. 20, haven’t faced Sandwich this season. Bureau Valley hasn’t played Somonauk or Alleman. The Storm enter the postseason on a high note as they’ve won their past two games, including scoring a school-record 86 points against Galva on Feb. 8.

What’s next: Winner advances to the Rock Falls Sectional to face the winner of the Aurora Central Catholic Regional.

Peoria Manual Regional

Schedule: Saturday – No. 11 Midwest Central (8-17) at No. 8 Fieldcrest (15-13), 4 p.m., No. 12 Olympia (4-22) at Manual (19-11), TBA; Monday – No. 1 Deer-Creek Mackinaw (25-3) vs. Fieldcrest/MC winner, 6 p.m., No. 4 Eureka (23-7) vs. Olympia/Manual winner, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 20 – Title game, 7 p.m.

Worth noting: Fieldcrest has not played Midwest Central but has played Deer Creek-Mackinaw, losing 59-32 on Jan. 16. The Knights are looking for their first regional title since winning four straight from 2019-23. Dee-Mack, which is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Class 2A poll, has won two regional titles in a row.

What’s next: Winner advances to the Deer Creek-Mackinaw Sectional to play the winner of the Orion Regional.

Class 1A

St. Bede Regional

Schedule: Saturday – No. 10 Putnam County (5-23) at No. 9 Earlville (9-20), 4:30 p.m., No. 11 Gardner-South Wilmington (6-22) at No. 5 St. Bede (18-12), 5 p.m.; Tuesday – No. 2 Amboy (21-7) vs. PC/Earlville winner, 6 p.m., No. 3 Marquette (20-10) vs. St. Bede/GSW winner, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 20 – Title game, 6:30 p.m.

Worth noting: St. Bede placed fourth in Class 1A last season. The Bruins open their quest for a return trip at home against GSW before facing a familiar opponent in the semifinal if they get there. St. Bede has played Marquette three times this season, losing 53-39 on Dec. 2 and 56-45 on Jan. 13 before beating the Crusaders 49-38 in the Tri-County Conference Tournament final on Jan. 23. If the Bruins reach the championship, they’re likely to face another familiar foe in Amboy, which St. Bede beat 50-39 in last year’s regional final. Putnam County and Earlville have not played each other. Earlville will play Amboy in Thursday’s regular-season finale. The Panthers are looking for their first regional title since winning three straight from 2013-15, while the Red Raiders are looking for their first plaque since 1999.

What’s next: Winner advances to the Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional to play the winner of the Morgan Park Academy Regional.

Roanoke-Benson Regional

Schedule: Saturday – No. 11 Lowpoint-Washburn (2-15) at No. 7 Midland (10-18), 1 p.m., No. 12 Peoria Heights (0-27) at No. 5 Henry-Senachwine (13-16), 1 p.m.; Monday – No. 1 Roanoke-Benson (24-5) vs. L-W/Midland winner, 6 p.m., No. 3 Mt. Pulaski (17-7) vs. Henry/Peoria Heights winner, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 20 – Title game, 6 p.m.

Worth noting: Henry, which is looking for its first regional title since 1981, plays winless Peoria Heights to start the postseason. The Mallards will face Peoria Heights in their regular-season finale Thursday. Henry has not played Mt. Pulaski but has played fellow Tri-County Conference foes Roanoke-Benson, Midland and Lowpoint-Washburn. Henry lost three times to R-B, went 2-1 against Midland and beat L-W twice. Roanoke-Benson is receiving votes in the latest AP Class 1A Poll.

What’s next: Winner moves on to the Midland Sectional to face the winner of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional.