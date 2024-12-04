Hall girls basketball tops Somonauk: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hall 44, Somonauk 33: Ella Sterling scored 17 points Tuesday to help the Red Devils to a nonconference victory in Somonauk.

Kennedy Wozniak had 10 points for Hall (5-1), while Charlie Pellegrini added nine points.

Earlville 32, Hiawatha 8: Natalie Hall had 10 points and seven rebounds to lead the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.

Jacey Helgesen had nine points and three assists for Earlville.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 64, Lowpoint-Washburn 40: Halden Hueneburg scored 15 points as the Bruins opened Tri-County Conference play with a victory in Peru.

Gus Burr added 11 points for St. Bede, which has won three games in a row.

Woodland 78, LaMoille 52: Tyler Billhorn poured in a career-high 36 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Lions dropped a nonconference game in rural Streator.

Marquette 52, DePue 36: Vance Hayes scored 13 points as the Little Giants lost a nonconference game in DePue.

WRESTLING

At Morrison: Mendota split a pair of duals, beating Galena 36-27 and losing to Morrison 42-24.

Komen Denault (138/144 pounds), Mike Thornhill (215) and Reese Lane (285) each won two matches for the Trojans.

COED BOWLING

At Streator: The St. Bede boys and girls teams both defeated Streator at the Streator Elks.

In the boys match, Devin Steil rolled a 580 series to lead the Bruins to a 2,508-2,190 victory, while Haiden Ator added a 555 series.

In the girls match, Maddy Fabish bowled a 640 series to help St. Bede to a 2,000-1,918 victory.