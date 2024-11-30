IVCC’s comeback falls short: Friday’s NewsTribune/BCR roundup

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Neosho 55, IVCC 53: The Eagles trailed by 18 points in the second half but rallied to take a late lead before losing in the North Central Missouri College Classic in Trenton, Missouri, on Friday.

IVCC led 53-50 before Neosho’s Champ Powaukee hit a 3-pointer to tie it. The Eagles turned the ball over, and Neosho’s Jordayn Buhrle scored to take a 55-53 lead.

The Eagles missed their final shot.

Roderick Watson-Pearcey scored 19 points and had eight rebounds for IVCC (4-6), while Qu’amar Hobbs added 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Newark 49, Hall 48 (OT): The Red Devils lost in the Serena Thanksgiving Tournament.

Hall led 25-21 at halftime, but the game was tied at the end of the first, third and fourth quarters.

Durand 52, LaMoille 49: Tyler Billhorn had 22 points, 12 rebounds and five steals as the Lions lost in the Ashton-Franklin Center Thanksgiving Tournament in Ashton.

Brayden Klein contributed 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals for LaMoille.

Bureau Valley 59, Wethersfield 36: The Storm beat the hosts in the Wally Keller Invitational in Kewanee.

Annawan 65, Putnam County 38: The Panthers lost in the Wally Keller Invitational in Kewanee.

West Central 64, Henry-Senachwine 53: Carson Rowe scored 19 points as the Mallards fell in the Williamsfield/ROWVA Thanksgiving Tournament.

Jacob Miller and Evan Culp each added nine points for Henry.