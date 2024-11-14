NewsTribune sports briefs: Four L-P volleyball players earn All-Interstate 8 honors

La Salle-Peru's Aubrey Duttlinger hits a kill against Morris. Duttlinger along with Ava Currie and Kelsey Frederick were voted first-team All-Interstate 8 Conference, while Emma Jereb was named honorable mention. (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle-Peru volleyball team had four players earn All-Interstate 8 Conference recognition after helping the Cavaliers win the conference championship with a 9-1 league record.

Senior middle hitter Ava Currie, junior middle hitter Kelsey Frederick and sophomore outside hitter Aubrey Duttlinger were named first-team all-conference, while junior setter Emma Jereb was an honorable mention selection.

Currie averaged 2.6 kills and 1.3 blocks per set, Frederick averaged 2.1 kills and 0.8 blocks per set and Duttlinger averaged 3.5 kills.

Sycamore senior outside hitter Ava Carpenter was named Interstate 8 Conference MVP.

Two BV volleyball players earn All-Lincoln Trail

The Bureau Valley volleyball team had two players named to the All-Lincoln Trail Conference team in the Storm’s first season in the league.

Senior Kinley Canady and sophomore Libby Endress were voted second-team all-conference for BV, which finished 6-5 in conference play.