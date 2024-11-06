Henry volleyball outlasts Brimfield in ‘stressful’ sectional semifinal

WILLIAMSFIELD - The crowd was on its feet on both sides of the gym, stomping and chanting.

Each point brought intense cheering from one side and groans from the other.

“It was extremely stressful,” Henry-Senachwine senior setter Lauren Harbison said. “I was getting really nervous, but I thought, ‘Whatever you do on this play, set it up, have confidence in your hitters. We can do it. We’re here for a reason.’”

The Mallards responded well to the high stress, high pressure situation as they rallied from set point in the first set and overcame a late deficit in the third set to outlast Brimfield 26-24, 29-25, 27-25 Tuesday in a Class 1A Williamsfield Sectional semifinal.

“We played like it was our last because it was,” Harbison said. “Everybody was hitting the floor and going for everything. We never gave up.

“It’s amazing. I can’t even explain how good it feels right now. We’ve never done that, so for it to happen, I’m at a loss for words. That was definitely something.”

The Mallards are now one win shy of claiming the second sectional title in school history with the other coming in 1977 on Henry’s way to state.

“It’s great,” Henry junior libero Taylor Frawley said of the historic win. “This is my favorite year of volleyball. We’re an amazing team.

“We’re a very, very close team. We’re all friends. We have a very good connection and I knew that we had the potential to beat this team.”

The Mallards (30-7) advance to play Illini Bluffs (24-8) in the sectional championship at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Tigers beat Wethersfield 26-24, 25-13 in Tuesday’s first semifinal.

“We watched them and they are very good, but I think we can put up a good game against them,” Frawley said. “I think we need to swing and play smart, see the open holes and put the ball there.

“I’m just very proud of us and I’m very excited for Thursday.”

The first set Tuesday was tight throughout and neither team led by more than four points. It was tied at 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 before the Indians took a 24-22 lead, leading Henry coach Rita Self to take a timeout.

“I just wanted to make sure our girls kept their cool,” Self said. “These are emotional games, especially for the seniors, and you don’t want them to let their emotions get the best of them. So every time we had a timeout, I was just trying to get them to relax, calm down and take it one point at a time. That’s important at this time of year to keep them grounded and fighting for each point.”

The Mallards responded as Brimfield served into the net and had an error before Harbison served an ace. Brimfield was whistled for a double hit to give the set to Henry.

“After the first set I felt a lot lifted off my shoulders,” Harbison said. “It allowed us to go in and play a little more loose and not so tense.”

Henry jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second set but Brimfield rallied to tie it at 6 and the set stayed within two points until back-to-back aces by the Indians and a Henry error gave the Indians a 19-16 lead, causing a Henry timeout.

The Mallards, who lost to Brimfield in three sets at the Midland tournament, couldn’t bounce back this time and Brimfield forced a third set.

Henry did need to rally early in the third after falling behind 11-6.

Out of a timeout, the Mallards scored five straight points to tie it, capping the rally with a big block from Kaitlyn Anderson.

From there, neither team led by more than two and the set was tied 11 times.

Down 23-21, the Mallards got a block from Harper Schrock to end a long volley and a Brimfield error tied it.

Anderson threw the ball to the deep corner to give Henry a 26-25 lead and the Mallards took the match when a Brimfield kill attempt sailed long.

“We just fought,” Self said. “I told them before we started tonight, we are playing to win to the very last point no matter what’s happening. I think sometimes teams get caught up trying not to lose. I just try to keep them in the mentality that they’re playing to win.”

Harbison finished with 13 assists, 12 digs, eight points, an ace and two kills, Frawley contributed 14 digs, Anderson had 17 digs, nine kills, six assists, two blocks and an ace and Schrock added nine kills, three blocks and three digs.