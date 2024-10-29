Princeton volleyball advances in regional: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

At Minonk: Ellie Harp had 12 points, eight kills and six digs to lead No. 6-seeded Princeton to a 25-23, 25-14 victory over No. 9 Kewanee in a Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional quarterfinal Monday in Minonk.

Makayla Hecht had 24 assists, seven points, an ace, five digs and two kills for the Tigresses, while Keely Lawson added eight points, two aces, seven kills, seven digs and a block.

Princeton (20-14) advances to play No. 2 El Paso-Gridley (24-7) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In Monday’s other quarterfinal, No. 5 IVC defeated No. 10 Fieldcrest 25-13, 25-23. The Knights finish 12-15-1.

Sandwich 2, Mendota 0: Ella Martin had 11 assists and four kills as the No. 11-seeded Spikers’ season came to an end with a 25-21, 25-21 loss to the No. 8 Indians in a Class 2A Coal City Regional quarterfinal in Coal City.

Ava Eddy had eight digs for the Spikers (7-25-1), while Zarah Escatel added three aces.

Rockridge 2, Bureau Valley 0: The No. 8-seeded Storm lost 25-12, 25-14 to the No. 6 Rockets in a Class 2A Orion Regional quarterfinal in Orion.

The Storm finish 16-15-3.