L-P boys cross country advances to sectional: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Morris: The La Salle-Peru boys tallied 141 points to place sixth and advance as a team out of the Class 2A Morris Regional on Saturday.

Adam Kasperski led the Cavaliers as he placed 13th in 16:32.3, while Griffin Hammers finished 26th in 17:04.

L-P will run in the Metamora Sectional next weekend.

In the girls race, L-P did not have any sectional qualifiers. Kiely Domyancich (22:48.1) and Gracie Politsch (22:48.6) placed 52nd and 53rd, respectively, to lead the Cavs.

At Seneca: The Amboy co-op, Bureau Valley and St. Bede boys teams advanced out of the Class 1A Seneca Regional.

Princeville won the team title with 41 points, followed by Lowpoint-Washburn (84), the Clippers (106), the Storm (129) and the Bruins (169).

The top seven teams and top five individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the Alleman Sectional.

Henry Nichols led Amboy as he placed ninth in 18:11.5, while the Storm’s Maddox Moore (19:10.1) and Alexander Gallardo (18:15.3) finished 22nd and 23rd, respectively, and Kaden Nauman paced St. Bede by finishing 21st in 19:09.7.

Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel (fourth, 17:25.6), Princeton’s Augustus Swanson (sixth, 17:47.7) and Mendota’s Anthony Kelson (seventh, 18:04) advanced as individuals.

In the girls race, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Henry-Midland advanced as teams.

Seneca won with 45 points, followed by Genoa-Kingston (66) and the Tigresses (84). The Storm (116) were fifth, the Knights (120) were sixth and the Timberducks (150) were seventh.

Princeton had three top 25 finishers in Ruby Acker (eighth, 21:14.4), Payton Frueh (11th, 21:59.7) and Alexandra Waca (24th, 23:19).

Gemma Moore led BV as she finished 16th in 22:38.6 and Fieldcrest’s Macy Gochanour (18th, 22:56) and Hannah Schumacher (21st, 23:06.5) placed 18th and 21st, respectively.

Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber was the top area finisher as she placed fifth in 20:37.6.

GIRLS SWIMMING

At Byron: Sam Nauman won two individual events - one in a program record - to help the La Salle-Peru co-op place third in the Northern Illinois Independent Invite.

Host Byron won with 392 points, followed by Mahomet-Seymour (292) and the Cavaliers (274).

Nauman won the 100-yard butterfly in a program record 1:00.57 and won the 100 backstroke in 59.93 seconds.

Nauman also swam with Finley Jobst, Clara Weitl and Anna Weitl to place second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:51.38.

FOOTBALL

Amboy co-op 64, Bushnell-Prairie City 6: The Clippers scored 32 points in the first quarter and 48 points in the first half as they cruised to a victory in their regular season finale in Amboy.

Josh McKendry ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries, Quinn Leffelman rushed for 83 yards and a score on six attempts and Brayden Klein and Tyler Huggins each added a rushing TD.

Eddie Jones completed 2-of-3 passes - both completes went to Caleb Yanos - for 58 yards and two TDs.

The Clippers, who held BPC to 134 rushing yards and 43 passing yards, finish the regular season 8-1.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

At Lockport: The IVCC women placed fourth in the NJCAA Division II Region IV Meet.

Tatiana Serna led the Eagles as she placed 20th in the 5-kilometer race in 23:48.7.

Also for IVCC, Kailey Goetsch (26:26.9), Meghann Ostler (27:26), Kristy Hoang (30:30.4) and Claire Durdan (32:13.8) finished 26-29th.

The IVCC men placed fifth.

Dagen Setchell led the Eagles as he finished the 8K race in 30:58.4 to place 23rd with teammate Erik Garcia (31:06.1) just behind him in 24th.

Also running for IVCC were Christian Yepsen (33:43.9), Azael Vargas (34:41) and Kevin Rynke (35:14.2), who finished 34th, 35th and 37th, respectively.