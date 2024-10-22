NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Henry-Senachwine’s Jacob Miller

Henry-Senachwine junior Jacob Miller golfed at state for the second time in his career.

After playing on the Mallards’ Class 1A runner-up baseball team as a freshman, Miller shot a 76 to tie for sixth at the Class 1A Rockford Lutheran Sectional to advance to the state tournament for the first time.

“Jake played a solid 18 holes in the sectional,” Henry coach Max Kirbach said. “He came up with a few key birdies on the back nine by sticking his approach shots within 5 feet of the hole. Jake took the next step in his golf career by qualifying for state, and this will just fuel him to keep grinding and working on his game.”

For his performance, Miler was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Miller answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start golfing, and how did you get into it?

Miller: I started golfing three to four years ago when my friend Carson Rowe invited me to go with him and his dad.

What do you enjoy about golf?

Miller: I enjoy that you can always get better.

What makes you a good golfer?

Miller: I think that when my driver is a huge thing, that makes me a good golfer.

What is the best course you’ve played and why?

Miller: Payne Valley in Branson, Missouri, because I golfed it with Carson Rowe and his dad, and it was super nice.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Miller: Hitting the walk-off in the state semifinal in baseball my freshman year.

What is the best candy to get on Halloween?

Miller: Reese’s peanut butter cups.

What is the best Halloween costume you’ve ever worn?

Miller: Jake and the Neverland Pirate when I was like 5.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Miller: I would go to England so I can golf there.

What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?

Miller: “The Office” and “Home Alone 2.”

What are your thoughts on your performance at the sectional?

Miller: I was happy with how I performed because I hit the ball well.