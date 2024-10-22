L-P co-op swimming wins all 11 events in Morrison Invite: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS SWIMMING

At Morrison: The La Salle-Peru co-op won all 11 events to easily claim the title in the five-team Morrison Reverse Order Invitational on Monday.

The Cavaliers tallied 481 points to beat second-place Rock Island (260).

Anna Weitl, Sam Nauman, Finley Jobst and Emma Short each won two individual events.

Weitl won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:23.36) and 100 freestyle (1:00.98), Nauman claimed the 100 backstroke (1:03.21) and 200 freestyle (2:05.68), Jobst took first in the 100 butterfly (1:07.51) and the 200 individual medley (2:32.51), and Short was victorious in the 500 freestyle (5:49.65) and the 50 freestyle (28.87 seconds).

Anna Weitl, Short, Jobst and Nauman won the 400 freestyle relay (4:18.27) and the 200 medley relay (2:02.93), while Emily Lowery, Addisyn Budnick, Lily Miller and Clara Weitl won the 200 freestyle relay (1:55.59).

VOLLEYBALL

Henry-Senachwine 2, Putnam County 0: Harper Schrock had nine kills, an ace and a block to help the Mallards to a 25-19, 25-15 Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Brynna Anderson had nine digs, five kills and two blocks for Henry (26-7, 6-2 TCC), while Brooklynn Thompson added 11 points, four kills and three digs.

Eme Bouxsein had eight assists, seven points and five digs for PC (12-17-1, 3-5). Sarah Wiesbrock had 15 digs and an ace.

Hall 2, Alleman 0: Kaitlyn Coutts had eight kills and seven digs to lead the Red Devils to a 25-14, 25-23 nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Morgan Hoscheid had 12 assists and an ace for Hall, while Caroline Morris contributed six kills and a block.

Earlville 2, Hiawatha 0: Bailey Miller had 10 kills and nine digs as the Red Raiders won 25-8, 25-23 in Little Ten Conference action in Kirkland.

Jacey Helgesen served 14 points and four aces for Earlville. Payton Actis had 10 assists.

Woodland 2, LaMoille 0: The Lions lost 25-10, 25-13 in nonconference action in rural Streator.