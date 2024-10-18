Earlville volleyball loses conference match: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Serena 2, Earlville 1: The Red Raiders lost 25-19, 22-25, 25-15 in a Little Ten Conference match in Earlville.

Somonauk 2, DePue 0: The Little Giants lost 25-9, 25-18 in a Little Ten Conference match in DePue.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Mendota 0: The Spikers lost 25-16, 25-18 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Erie.

Laylie Denault had seven kills for Mendota, while Ava Eddy had seven digs.

Fieldcrest 2, Flanagan-Cornell 1: The Knights (10-13-1, 3-9) topped the Falcons 9-25, 25-21, 25-19 in the in the Heart of Illinois Conference match in Flanagan.