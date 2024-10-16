Mendota boys soccer beats Peoria Christian: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 4, Peoria Christian 2: The Trojans ended the regular season with a nonconference victory over the Chargers – a potential sectional final opponent – in Mendota.

Isaac Diaz, Johan Cortez, Sebastian Carlos and Cesar Casas each scored a goal for Mendota (19-2-1).

Mendota and Peoria Christian are the No. 1 seeds in the two sub-sectionals of the IVC Sectional. The Chargers are 19-2-2.

VOLLEYBALL

Henry-Senachwine 2, Dwight 0: Lauren Harbison had 23 assists, seven points, two aces and five digs as the No. 2-seeded Mallards beat the No. 6 Trojans 25-17, 25-14 in a Tri-County Conference Tournament semifinal in Ottawa.

Harper Schrock had 11 kills, three digs and an ace, Kaitlyn Anderson had 11 digs, seven kills and a block, and Brooklynn Thompson added 11 points, three aces, six digs and four kills.

Henry (24-7), which broke the program record for wins set in 1977, advances to play No. 1 Seneca in the championship at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Princeton 2, Mendota 0: Riley Rauh had 15 points, three aces, 10 assists and four digs to lead the Tigresses to a 25-21, 25-12 victory in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Mendota.

Kathy Maciczak put down eight kills for Princeton (18-13, 6-3), while Ellie Harp contributed 10 points, one ace, eight digs, three blocks and a kill.

Ella Martin had 15 assists for the Spikers. Ella Coss added seven kills.

Kewanee 2, Hall 0: Kaitlyn Coutts had seven digs, six kills, two assists and a block as the Red Devils lost 25-17, 26-24 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Kewanee.

Kennedy Wozniak had 16 digs, two kills and a block for Hall. Caroline Morris added five kills and a block.

GIRLS SWIMMING

La Salle-Peru co-op 93, Sterling 82: Sam Nauman and Emma Short each won an individual event and swam on a winning relay to help the Cavaliers to a victory in Sterling.

Nauman won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:18.82, and Short claimed the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.92.

Nauman and Short swam with Finley Jobst and Emily Lowery to win the 200 medley relay in 2:07.45.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Henry: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber ran a 21:10 to win by 5:39 in a Tri-County Conference duel with Dwight.

In the boys race, Tristen Hall led the Timberducks as he placed third in 19:41.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Parkland 2, IVCC 1: Litzy Lopez scored a goal from an assist from Danica Scoma as the Eagles lost a nonconference match in Champaign.

Grace Johnson made six saves for IVCC (5-8-1).

MEN’S SOCCER

Parkland 6, IVCC 1: Daniel Candeias scored a goal as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Champaign.