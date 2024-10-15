Henry volleyball advances to Tri-County semis: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Henry 2, Midland 1: Kaitlyn Anderson put down 20 kills to go along with 17 digs and a block to lead the No. 2-seeded Mallards to a 25-27, 25-16, 25-18 victory over the No. 7 Timberwolves in a Tri-County Conference Tournament quarterfinal Monday in Ottawa.

Lauren Harbison had 34 assists, six digs and a block, while Harper Schrock had 15 points, two aces, eight kills and six digs for Henry (23-7), which advances to face No. 6 Dwight in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Marquette 2, St. Bede 0: The No. 4 Bruins lost 25-20, 25-13 to the No. 5 Crusaders in a Tri-County Conference Tournament quarterfinal in Ottawa.

St. Bede will face Roanoke-Benson in a consolation semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Roanoke-Benson 2, Putnam County 0: The No. 8-seeded Panthers lost 25-14, 25-18 to the No. 9 Rockets in the first round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Ottawa.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Amboy: Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel placed an area-best 17th in the Amboy Columbus Day Invitational, running the 2.95-mile course in 16:08.8.

Bureau Valley placed 10th in the team standings, Amboy co-op was 12th, St. Bede was 14th, and Mendota was 18th.

Amboy’s Henry Nichols finished 30th in 16:53.2, Bureau Valley’s Maddox Moore was 46th in 17:27.8, Mendota’s Anthony Kelson was 56th in 17:49.9, and St. Bede’s Kaden Nauman was 59th in 17:55.9.

In the girls race, Bureau Valley finished 10th, Fieldcrest was 13th, and Amboy was 15th.

The Storm’s Gemma Moore placed an area-best 34th in 21:42.5, while Fieldcrest’s Macy Gochanour (22:12.2) and Hannah Schumacher (22:19.7) were 44th and 47th, respectively.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Palos Hills: IVCC ended its season Sunday by placing fourth among eight teams with nine points in the NJCAA Division I Region IV Tournament.

Moraine Valley won with 23, followed by McHenry (18) and Elgin (12.5).

IVCC had a pair of runners-up in singles with Marissa Vickers at No. 3 and Mina James at No. 5.

The Eagles’ No. 2 doubles team of Charlee Bourell and Vickers placed second.