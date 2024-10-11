St. Bede volleyball beats Henry in three sets: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

St. Bede 2, Henry-Senachwine 1: The Bruins won 25-16, 23-25, 25-21 in a Tri-County Conference match in Peru.

Kaitlyn Anderson had 16 digs, 13 kills and four assists for the Mallards (19-5, 5-2 TCC), while Lauren Harbison had 24 assists, four digs and an ace and Brynna Andreson contributed 13 digs, six kills, six points and an ace.

Putnam County 2, Roanoke-Benson 0: Myah Richardson had 17 kills, 13 digs, four assists and an ace to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Roanoke.

Eme Bouxsein had 15 digs, 14 assists and an ace for PC (11-13, 3-4 TCC), while Sarah Wiesbrock added 20 digs.

Bureau Valley 2, Newman 1: The Storm won 17-25, 25-17, 25-23 in a nonconference match in Manlius.

BOYS SOCCER

DePue-Hall 2, IMSA 0: Gabriel Cano and Ilan Bardot each scored a goal to help the Little Giants win the Little Ten Conference third-place match in Hinckley.

Princeton 1, Byron 1: Princeton and Byron played to a draw in a nonconference game in Princeton.

Moline 3, Mendota 0: The Trojans lost a nonconference match in Moline. Mendota is 17-2-1.

GIRLS TENNIS

St. Bede 5, Kewanee 0: The Bruins swept the Boilermakers in Kewanee.

In singles, Bailey Engels won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, while Mona Desai was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 2.

In doubles, Chipper Rossi and Lily Soliman earned a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 1, Libby Huffaker and Mona Delao won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Emerald De La Torre and Yuno Kawai were 6-1, 6-2 winners at No. 3.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Kewanee: The Bureau Valley boys placed fourth in the Lincoln Trail Conference Meet at Midland Golf Course.

Maddox Moore (18:36.8), Alex Attig (18:39.8), Nathan Siri (18:42.2) and Adrian Gallardo (19:00.7) placed 16-19 for the Storm.

In the girls race, Bureau Valley finished fifth behind top 25 finishers in Gemma Moore (18th, 23:08) and Summer Hamilton (23rd, 23:58.5).

At McNabb: Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel ran the 2.96-mile course in 18:51 to easily win in a three-team meet.

Hall’s Eri Martinez-Prado (20:26), Joseph Caracheo (20:43) and Jeremy Smith (21:04) placed 2-4, while Putnam County’s Brayden Zungia (21:11) was fifth.

In the girls race, Fieldcrest’s Hannah Schumacher ran a 25:49.