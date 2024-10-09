Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber wins LWRB Invite: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Roanoke: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber won the Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson Invite, running the 3-mile course in 18:53.

The Timberducks placed second and Fieldcrest took third among the four teams.

In the boys race, St. Bede placed third, Hall was fourth and Henry-Midland was fifth among the six teams.

Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel finished third in 16:28, Jeremy Smith was eighth in 17:38 and Kaden Nauman was 10th in 18:05.

At Erie: Princeton sophomore Ruby Acker and Payton Frueh finished one-two at Erie-Prophetstown’s Panther Invite at Lake Erie Country Club.

Acker ran the 5,000-meter course in 19:43.09, while Frueh crossed in 20:02.31.

Bureau Valley’s Gemma Moore placed sixth in 21:06.01.

In the boys race, five area runners placed in the top 10, led by Princeton’s Augustus Swanson, who finished third in 16:40.32.

Amboy co-op’s Henry Nichols was fourth in 17:16.26, Princeton’s Tyler VandeVenter was sixth in 17:26.02 and Bureau Valley’s Alexander Gallardo (17:27.1) and Maddox Moore (17:28.82) finished seventh and eighth.

VOLLEYBALL

Mendota 2, Newman 0: Ava Eddy had 14 digs as the Spikers won 25-23, 25-23 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Sterling.

Laylie Denault put down nine kills for Mendota and Ella Martin added 11 assists.

Princeton 2, Kewanee 0: Makayla Hecht had 28 assists, 10 points, two aces and seven digs to help the Tigresses to a 25-8, 25-22 victory in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Princeton.

Caroline Keutzer had 10 kills, five digs, a block and an ace for Princeton (13-13, 5-3 TRC East), while Kathy Maciczak put down nine kills.

Kaneland 2, La Salle-Peru 1: Ava Currie had 11 kills and three blocks as the Cavaliers lost 21-25, 26-24, 25-21 in an Interstate 8 Conference match in Elburn.

Emma Jereb had 32 assists and 12 digs for L-P (20-2, 4-1 I8), while Callie Mertes contributed 19 points and 15 digs.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Hall 0: Caroline Morris had four kills and a block as the Red Devils lost 25-13, 25-9 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Spring Valley.

Charlie Pellegrini added six digs and an ace for Hall.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Putnam County 1: Maggie Spratt had eight kills, eight digs, eight points and two aces as the Panthers lost 27-25, 22-25, 25-15 a Tri-County Conference match in Granville.

Myah Richardson had 17 digs, seven assists, seven points, two aces and five kills for PC (10-13), while Sarah Wiesbrock added 27 digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Indian Creek 5, DePue-Hall 1: The No. 7-seeded Little Giants lost to the No. 3 Timberwolves in a Little Ten Conference semifinal in Hinckley.

DePue-Hall will face No. 4 IMSA in the third-place match at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Hinckley-Big Rock 2, Earlville 0: The No. 6-seeded Red Raiders lost to the No. 2 Royals in a Little Ten Conference Tournament consolation semifinal in Hinckley.