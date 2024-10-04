L-P co-op swimming sweeps relays, wins triangular: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS SWIMMING

At Pontiac: The La Salle-Peru co-op swept the relays on the way to a victory in a triangular Thursday.

The Cavaliers scored 160 points to beat Olympia (78) and Pontiac (32).

Lily Miller, Emma Short, Anna Weitl and Clara Weitl won the 200-meter medley relay in 2:23.6, Sam Nauman, Anna Weitl, Addisyn Budnick and Finley Jobst won the 200 freestyle relay in 2:05.15 and Nauman, Jobst, Clara Weitl and Short won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:43.54.

Nauman also won the 200 freestyle (2:21.52) and the 100 backstroke (1:10.73), Anna Weitl took the 50 freestyle (30.69 seconds), Miller claimed the 100 freestyle (1:09.95), Jobst won the 400 freestyle (5:10.07), Short took the 100 breaststroke (1:30.54) and Emily Lowery won the 100 butterfly (1:20.85).

VOLLEYBALL

Putnam County 2, Lowpoint-Washburn 0: Myah Richardson had eight digs, eight kills, six points, two aces and a block to lead the Panthers to a 25-18, 25-13 Tri-County Conference victory in Washburn.

Maggie Spratt had seven points, five aces, six kills and two blocks for PC (10-12, 2-4 TCC), while Ella Pyszka contributed nine digs and five points.

Earlville 2, Sandwich 1: Bailey Miller had 13 kills, nine digs, eight points and four aces to help the Red Raiders to a 11-25, 25-21, 25-23 victory in a nonconference match in Earlville.

Shelby Garbacz set 10 assists for Earlville, while Addie Scherer added five points, four kills and a block.

Somonauk 2, Mendota 1: Laylie Denault put down 13 kills as the Spikers lost 25-21, 10-25, 25-23 in a nonconference match in Somonauk.

Ella Martin had 13 assists for Mendota, while Ava Eddy contributed eight digs.

Seneca 2, St. Bede 0: The Bruins lost 25-18, 25-21 in a Tri-County Conference match in Seneca.

Galva 2, LaMoille 0: The Lions lost 25-22, 25-12 in a nonconference match in LaMoille.

GIRLS TENNIS

St. Bede 3, Peoria Christian 2: The Bruins earned a victory in Peru.

Bailey Engels won 8-3 at No. 1 singles, while Mona Desai was an 8-6 winner at No. 2 singles.

Yuno Kawai and Emerald De La Torre claimed an 8-5 victory at No. 3 doubles.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Amboy: The Amboy co-op boys had two top-five finishers to lead the Clippers to a victory in a home triangular.

The Clippers tallied 28 points to beat Hinckley-Big Rock (46) and Hall (53).

Henry Nichols led Amboy as he placed second in 17:50.64, while Atticus Horner took fifth in 19:18.31.

Hall’s Jeremy Smith placed third in 18:46.02.

In the girls race, Samantha Nauman paced Amboy as she finished fifth in 25:30.