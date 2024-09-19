IVCC women’s soccer ties Kishwaukee: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

WOMEN’S SOCCER

IVCC 1, Kishwaukee 1: Danica Scoma scored a goal as the Eagles played to a draw with the Kougars in an Arrowhead Conference game Wednesday in La Salle.

VOLLEYBALL

Bureau Valley 2, Abingdon-Avon 0: The Storm won 25-11, 25-10 in a Lincoln Trail Conference match in Manlius.

BOYS GOLF

At McNabb: Carson Rowe carded a 36 to claim medalist honors and lead Henry-Senachwine to a victory in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Edgewood Park Golf Club.

The Mallards scored a 172 to beat Midland (178) and Woodland (189).

Also scoring for Henry were Landon Harbison (43), Daniel Hill (46) and Jacob Miller (47).

At Deer Grove: Wyatt Novotny shot a 1-under-par 35 as Bureau Valley edged Sterling 162-163 in a triangular at Deer Valley Golf Club. Rock Falls was third with a 189.

Colin Stabler and Landon Smith each carded a 42 for BV, while Atticus Middleton had a 43.

GIRLS GOLF

At Rock Island: Princeton’s Samantha Woolley carded a 96 to place sixth individually in the Three Rivers Conference Meet at Highland Springs Golf Course.

The Tigresses scored a 420 to finished fifth as a team. Rockridge won with a 368.

Also for Princeton, Hanna Claiborne shot a 103, Addie Carr had a 110 and Reese Reviglio added a 111.

Hall’s Jamie Valadez shot a 119.

Kaneland 182, La Salle-Peru 186: Allie Thome shot a 43 to earn medalist honors as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match at Hughes Creek Golf Course in Elburn.

Sophia Chiu (45), Mary Craven (48) and Delani Duggan (50) rounded out the scores for L-P.

Seneca 207, St. Bede 232: Anna Cyrocki shot a 51 as the Bruins lost a Tri-County Conference match at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.

Eden Galvan (58), Mae Hagenban (61) and Violet Lopez (62) also scored for St. Bede.

At Monmouth: Bureau Valley carded a 540 to place seventh in the Lincoln Trail Conference Meet at Gibson Woods Golf Course.

Faith Hanson (113), Michaela Noder (119), Elizabeth Bowyer (149) and Gracie Phillips (159) scored for the Storm.

BOYS SOCCER

Somonauk 8, Earlville 1: Adin Hensley scored on an assist from Michael Clemens as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Earlville.