Hall’s Landen Plym wins Kewanee Invite: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundip

BOYS GOLF

At Kewanee: Hall senior Landen Plym sank an 8-foot birdie putt on his final hole to finish with a 1-under par 70 at Baker Park Golf Course to edge Bureau Valley junior Wyatt Novotny by a stroke for the individual title at the Kewanee Invitational on Saturday.

Plym’s 70 helped the Red Devils finish second in the team race with a 317. Fulton won with a 308, Bureau Valley (319) took third, Henry-Senacwine (340) placed fourth, St. Bede (363) was 10th and Putnam County (407) was 16th.

Noah Plym (81), Jacob Diaz (82) and Johnni Escatel (94) rounded out the scores for the Red Devils.

Along with Novotny’s 71, the Storm got 82 from Colin Stabler and Atticus Middleton and an 84 from Landen Birdsley.

Henry’s Jacob Miller shot a 75 to place fourth, while teammate Carson Rowe carded a 79 to finish sixth.

Zach Husser led the Bruins with an 80, while Abe Wiesbrock added an 89. Jacob Edens paced the Panthers with a 92.

At Metamora: La Salle-Peru carded a 339 on the second day of the Redbird Classic at Metamora Fields Golf Club.

Adan Chiu led the Cavaliers with an 83, while Riley Cetwinski shot an 84 and Michael Milota and Nick Olivero each contributed an 86.

BOYS SOCCER

At Chicago: Mendota earned a pair of wins in the Body Armor Series, defeating Chicago Amundsen 2-1 and Geneseo 6-1.

Cesar Casas and Johan Cortez each scored a goal against Amundsen.

Cortez notched a hat trick against Genseo, while Casas had a goal and an assist and Mauricio Salinas and Sebastian Carlos each scored a goal.

Mendota is 10-1-1.

La Salle-Peru 5, DePue-Hall 0: The Cavaliers shut out the Little Giants in a nonconference game in La Salle.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Forreston: Bureau Valley’s Alexander Gallardo (18:32.23) and Alex Attig (18:48.13) placed third and fourth, respectively, to lead the Storm to the title at the Forreston Invite.

Bureau Valley tallied 49 points to edge second-place Forreston (51) and Rockford East (51).

Also for the Storm, Nathan Siri was seventh in 19:00.2 and Landon Hulsing was 18th in 20:21.86.

The Storm also won the girls title with 32 points - beating Eastland (47) - with five runners in the top 15.

Gemma Moore (23:20.98) placed fifth, Leah House (25:59.96) finished 10th, Summer Hamilton (26:23.04) was 11th, Mya Nugent (26:30.06) was 12th and Ella Wilt (27:07.33) was 14th.

At Peoria: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber placed 30th among 424 runners in the Class 1A race at the First to the Finish Invitational at Detweiller Park.

Bumber ran the 3-mile course in 19:07.3.

In the boys race, St. Bede’s Kaden Nauman was the top area finisher in 237th in 18:44.8.

VOLLEYBALL

At Varna: Henry-Senachwine placed third in the Midland Invitational.

In pool play, the Mallards defeated Lowpoint-Washburn (25-12, 25-12) and Hall (25-16, 25-22) and lost to Brimfield (25-17, 17-25, 15-13).

Henry beat Peoria Heights 25-15, 25-19 in the third-place match.

Taylor Frawley had 39 digs and 39 points for the Mallards (9-2), while Kaitlyn Anderson had 47 digs and 26 kills and Lauren Harbison added 76 assists and 20 digs.

Bureau Valley 2, Alleman 0: The Storm won 25-8, 25-22 in a nonconference match in Manlius.

MEN’S SOCCER

IVCC 1, Rock Valley 1: Tiago Lima scored a goal on an assist from Brayan Gonzalez as the Eagles and Golden Eagles played to a draw in La Salle.

Jabulile Mooketsi made six saves for IVCC (2-12).

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Rock Valley 8, IVCC 0: The Eagles had a two-game winning streak ended with a shutout loss in La Salle.