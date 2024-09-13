Henry-Senachwine volleyball tops Midland: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Henry-Senachwine 2, Midland 0: Kaitlyn Anderson had 11 digs, seven kills, four assists, two points and a block to lead the Mallards to a 25-21, 25-20 victory Thursday in a Tri-County Conference match in Henry.

Lauren Harbison had 14 assists, 10 points, two aces, eight digs, five kills and a block for Henry (6-1, 2-1 TCC), while Harper Schrock added six kills and a block.

La Salle-Peru 2, Morris 0: Carly Garretson had 10 points, nine assists and four digs to help the Cavaliers to a 25-21, 25-23 victory in an Interstate 8 Conference match in Morris.

Ava Currie had five kills and three blocks for L-P (15-1, 1-0 I8), while Anna Riva had seven digs and three kills and Kelsey Frederick contributed 11 points, four digs, three kills and two blocks.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Princeton 0: Makayla Hecht had 19 assists, five points and two digs as the Tigresses lost 29-27, 25-16 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Princeton.

Keely Lawson added seven kills and a block for Princeton (7-8, 2-2 TRC East).

Hiawatha 2, DePue 0: The Little Giants lost 25-15, 25-15 in a Little Ten Conference match in Kirkland.

BOYS GOLF

At Mendota: Grady Jones shot a 40 to claim medalist honors as Mendota won a nonconference triangular on senior night at Mendota Golf Club in Mendota.

The Trojans tallied a 171 to beat La Salle-Peru (172) and Hinckley-Big Rock (221).

Dane Doyle (42), Jonas Fitzgerald (44) and Brody Hartt (45) rounded out the scores for Mendota.

Adan Chiu led the Cavaliers with a 41, while Michael Milota had a 42, Geno Argubright shot a 44 and Riley Cetwinski and Nick Olivero each added a 45.

Hall 164, Sherrard 186: Landen Plym shot a 39 to earn medalist honors and lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference victory at Frye Lake Golf Club in Sherrard.

Also scoring for the Red Devils were Noah Plym (40), Jake Diaz (41) and Johnni Escatel (44).

At Morris: Fieldcrest finished third in a nonconference triangular at Nettle Creek Golf Course.

Seneca won with a 163, Roanoke-Benson had a 169 and the Knights scored a 185.

GIRLS TENNIS

Princeton 3, Mendota 2: The Tigresses won both singles matches and won at No. 1 doubles in a victory over the Trojans in Mendota.

Emilee Merkel won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, while Audrey Thompson was a 6-3, 6-1 winner at No. 2 singles.

Princeton’s No. 1 doubles team of Nora Schneider and Fiona Wempe won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.

For Mendota, Kylie Goldblatt and Leah Stamberger claimed a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles, while Lilly Bokus and Lucie Brandner won 7-6, 2-6, 10-6 at No. 3 doubles.

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 5, DePue-Hall 0: Isaac Diaz scored three goals to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference victory in DePue.

Johan Cortez scored a goal and had two assists and Cesar Casas added a goal for Mendota (8-1-1).

Princeton 1, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: The Tigers and Royals played to a draw in a nonconference game in Hinckley.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Byron 125, La Salle-Peru co-op 58: Sam Nauman won a pair of events as the Cavaliers lost in Byron.

Nauman won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.82 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 5:33.92.

GIRLS GOLF

St. Bede 253, Somonauk 281: Anna Cyrocki shot a 54 to claim medalist honors and lead the Bruins to a nonconference victory.

Andrea Bradner added a 60 for St. Bede.