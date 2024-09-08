L-P co-op swimming places second in Sterling Invite: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS SWIMMING

At Sterling: Sam Nauman won two individual events and swam on a winning relay to help the La Salle-Peru co-op to a second-place finish in the season-opening Sterling Invite on Saturday.

Moline won with 271 points followed by the Cavaliers with 235.

Nauman won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:16.23 and the 100 backstroke in 1:00.31.

Nauman swam with Emma Short, Emily Lowery and Finley Jobst to win the 200 medley relay in 2:01.61.

VOLLEYBALL

At Rock Falls: La Salle-Peru finished second in the Rock Falls Invitational.

In pool play, the Cavaliers beat Morrison (20-16, 20-22, 15-6), Bureau Valley (20-15, 20-18) and Princeton (20-13, 20-15).

L-P defeated Rock Falls 20-16, 20-11 in the semifinals before losing 20-16, 20-17 to Riverdale in the championship.

Aubrey Duttlinger put down 34 kills, Ava Currie had 27 kills and 10 blocks, Emma Jereb contributed 53 assists and 33 points and Callie Mertes added 52 points, 40 digs and five aces for L-P (13-1).

Princeton placed fourth.

The Tigresses beat Bureau Valley (20-15, 20-16) and Morrison (20-13, 20-17) and lost to L-P in pool play.

Princeton lost 20-10, 16-20, 15-10 to Riverdale in the semifinals and lost 20-18, 20-16 to Rock Falls in the third-place match.

Ellie Harp had 35 kills, 19 points, three aces and 12 digs for the Tigresses (6-7), while Makayla Hecht had 65 assists, 21 points, three aces and 10 digs.

FOOTBALL

Amboy co-op 58, West Prairie 6: Josh McKendry ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries as the Clippers rolled to a victory in an Illinois 8-Man Football Association West Division game in Sciota.

Eddie Jones completed 5-of-7 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns with an interception while running for 25 yards and a score on five attempts.

Brayden Klein ran the ball nine times for 125 yards and caught one pass for a 67-yard touchdown, Caleb Yanos had two receptions for 71 yards, Ed Fry ran eight times for 97 yards and a score and a TD and Cody Winn ran for a 4-yard TD.

The Clippers (2-0) play Galva at home on Friday.

GIRLS TENNIS

At Bradley: St. Bede went 3-0 at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Quad.

The Bruins beat Newman 3-2, Joliet 4-1 and the hosts 3-2.

BOYS SOCCER

DePue-Hall 6, Riverdale 1: Ilan Bardot scored three goals to lead the Little Giants to a Three Rivers Conference victory in DePue.

Gabriel Cano scored a pair of goals for DePue (3-2), while Osvaldo Morales also had a goal.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Oregon: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber placed an area-best fourth in the Oregon Open, running the 5,000-m,eter course in 20:21.8.

Princeton had a pair of top 20 finishers as Ruby Acker finished 17th in 21:24.4 and Payton Frueh was 19th in 21:31.9.

In the boys race, Mendota’s Anthony Kelson led area runners as he took 14th in 17:00.2.

Princeton had two top 40 finishers in Augustus Swanson (36th, 18:00.4) and Tyler VandeVenter (38th, 18:02.4).

FRIDAY RESULTS

FOOTBALL

Central A&M 42, Fieldcrest 14: The Raiders scored four touchdowns in the first half en route to a Heart of Central Illinois Conference Small Division victory over the host Knights in Minonk on Friday.

The Knights trailed 28-0 after Central A&M scored with 5:04 left in the second quarter, but Fieldcrest got on the board with 1:30 left in the half on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kash Klendworth to Michael Beckett.

Eddie Lorton rushed for 195 and a touchdown on 29 carries for Fieldcrest (0-2), which travels to LeRoy in Week 3.

Ridgeview/Lexington 35, Bureau Valley 0: The Storm were held to 170 offensive yards and eight first downs as they lost a nonconference game on the road.

The Storm trailed 14-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 at halftime.

Quarterback Bryce Helms led the BV rushing attack with 21 yards on 11 carries. He also competed 6 of 9 passes for75 yards. Blake Foster had three receptions for 45 yards for the Storm (1-1), who open Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference Large Division play next week at home against Lewistown.

BOYS GOLF

At Spring Valley: Hall won the Bureau County Match Play title for the second year in a row.

The Red Devils defeated St. Bede 5-1 in their first match before coming from behind to defeat Bureau Valley 4-2 in the championship round.

Landen Plym, Noah Plym and Johnni Escatel each went 2-0 on the day.

Henry-Senachwine 169, Woodland 183: Carson Rowe show a 36 to claim medalist honors and help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory at Wolf Creek Golf Course in Pontiac.

Jacob Miller added a 41 for Henry.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Seneca: Fieldcrest senior Caleb Krischel finished an area-best 11th in the Twilight in the Woods Invitational.

Krischel ran the 3-mile course in 17:42.

The Amboy co-op finished fifth among the 13 teams.

Henry Nichols led the Clippers as he finished 24th in 18:42.2, while teammates Atticus Horner (20:04.7) and Otto Horner (20:19.8) were 46th and 49th, respectively.

Hall’s Jeremy Smith finished 54th in 20:52.7, while Putnam County’s Brayden Zuniga was 71st in 21:37.5.

In the girls race, Fieldcrest’s Hannah Schumacher was 45th in 24:56.7.

BOYS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 2, Plano 2: The Cavaliers and Reapers played to a draw in La Salle.

Princeton 3, Earlville 0: The Tigers recorded a shutout in a nonconference game in Princeton.