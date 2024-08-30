Mendota’s Anthony Kelson takes second in six-team meet: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

CROSS COUNTRY

At Kingston: Mendota’s Anthony Kelson ran the 3-mile course in 16:40.06 to place second individually in Genoa-Kingston’s Season Kickoff.

Kelson helped the Trojans to a second-place finish in the six-team meet.

Carlos Toribio (11th, 19:39.5), Ryder Woods (23rd, 21:56.28) and Spencer Kain (25th, 22:10.68) also placed in the top 25 for Mendota.

In the girls race, Mendota’s Emily Banks (27:32.59) and Payton Stavropoulos (27:32.59) placed 32nd and 33rd, respectively.

BOYS GOLF

At La Salle: Hall’s Landen Plym shot an 81 on Thursday to place eighth individually in La Salle-Peru’s Cavalier Invitational at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course.

The Red Devils tallied a 343 team score to place third behind Ottawa (307) and Rochelle (340). Mendota (346) placed sixth and the host Cavs (361) finished 10th among the 11 teams.

Also for Hall, Jacob Diaz carded an 86, Noah Plym had an 87 and Joseph Perez added an 89.

Brody Hartt led the Trojans as he finished sixth with an 80. Dane Doyle (86), Jonas Fitzgerald (88) and Grady Jones rounded out the scores for Mendota.

Michael Milota led L-P with an 86, while Adan Chiu shot a 91 and Riley Cetwinski and Nick Olivero each had a 92.

The Pirates dominated with three golfers in the top four and four in the top 10, including individual champion Chandler Creedon (72).

At Sheffield: Wyatt Novotny carded a 36 to claim medalist honors and lead Bureau Valley to a victory in a triangular at Hidden Lake Golf Club.

The Storm scored a 156 to beat St. Bede (178) and Annawan-Wethersfield (204).

Also scoring for BV were Logan Philhower (39), Colin Stabler (40) and Landen Birdsley (41).

Zach Husser and Kaden Nauman each shot a 44 to lead the Bruins, while Abe Wiesbrock and Chris Gedraitis each had a 45.

At Princeton: Jackson Mason shot a 39 as Princeton finished second in a nonconference triangular at Chapel Hill Golf Course.

The Tigers carded a 177 to finish behind Peoria Christian (172) and ahead of IVC (226).

GIRLS GOLF

At Sheffield: Anna Cryocki shot a 51 as St. Bede finished second in a triangular at Hidden Lake Golf Club.

Annawan-Wethersfield won with a 214 followed by the Bruins (232) and Bureau Valley (247).

Also scoring for St. Bede were Breanna Martinez (58), Violet Lopez (61) and Esten Galvan (62).

Michaela Noder and Faith Hanson each shot a 56 for the Storm.

VOLLEYBALL

St. Bede 2, Marquette 0: The Bruins edged the Crusaders 27-25, 26-24 in a Tri-County Conference thriller in Spring Valley.

Putnam County 2, Midland 1: Myah Richardson had 14 digs, 13 kills, seven assists, eight points and two aces to lead the Panthers to a 22-25, 25-19, 25-14 in a Tri-County Conference match in Varna.

Eme Bouxsein had 13 assists, nine digs, nine points, four aces and three kills for PC (2-1, 1-0 TCC), while Sarah Wiesbrock had 16 digs, four points and an ace.

Earlville 2, Yorkville Christian 0: Payton Actis had 12 points and 10 assists to help the Red Raiders to a 25-22, 25-22 victory in a nonconference match in Earlville.

Bailey Miller had 12 digs and five kills for Earlville, while Audrey Scherer put down six kills.

Mercer County 2, Bureau Valley 0: Kinley Canady had nine kills, three digs, three points, an ace and two blocks as the Storm fell 25-20, 25-23 in a nonconference match in Manlius.

Libby Endress contributed 14 assists, nine digs, four points, an ace and two kills for BV.

Seneca 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: The Mallards lost 25-23, 25-23 in a Tri-County Conference match in Seneca.